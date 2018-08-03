Meghan Markle Pregnancy Rumors Sparked By Sale Of Prince Harry’s Car, Per ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

Prince Harry’s car is for sale, prompting rumors about Meghan’s potential pregnancy.

Prince Harry’s car has been purchased by a dealership and it’s currently available for sale for over $92,000. The 2017 Audi RS6 Avant reportedly has low mileage, and its condition has Erin Baker, editorial director of Auto Trader, posing a question according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“17 reg and low mileage, so it begs the questions why is the prince selling so soon? Maybe he’s on the market for a bigger family car.”

Maybe, maybe not, but considering the couple has been very vocal about their plans to have kids, it’s not too far-fetched to imagine.

The prince was seen driving the Audi to Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception with Meghan sitting in the front seat.

If and when Meghan gets pregnant, she’ll need to follow some key royal rules. One of which is that the gender is super, top secret until after the baby’s birth. Kate Middleton reportedly decided to not find out the gender of Prince Louis before the birth, which certainly made it easier to keep up with the rule.

Also, Meghan would not be allowed to have a baby shower. This is because a royal would be expected to be able to afford anything they may need for the baby, detailed The Sun.

Prince Harry Is Selling His Fancy Car and Now Fans Think Meghan Markle Is Pregnant: https://t.co/JPih9Qhfqf pic.twitter.com/JekjM23sCD — Closer Weekly (@closerweekly) August 2, 2018

And while old traditions called for the women to give birth naturally, it’s not as expected in modern times. Whatever the outcome, Meghan can expect to be taken care of by a team of experts, which may include three midwives.

Additionally, Meghan would be expected to keep international travel to a minimum. It’s not a rule that’s set in stone, but she could be highly advised against any major trips.

Prince Harry's dropped the biggest clue that Meghan Markle may be pregnant https://t.co/oGTp2potUs — emilyinnocent21 (@emilyinnocent25) August 2, 2018

When it comes to fashion rules, Marie Claire pointed out one item that’s a fashion staple for many pregnant women that Meghan would be forbidden to wear: a tracksuit. The magazine speculated that Meghan would still be able to wear tracksuits in private, which one would hope is the case.

But whenever Meghan is in the public eye, she would likely be seen wearing maternity dresses and cardigans. The actual rule is to wear “smart casual” outfits.

Although there has been no official announcement of a pregnancy, royal fans can’t help but speculate. Even Meghan’s dad has predicted that the duchess will be pregnant soon, although Thomas was also sure to add that he doesn’t think he’d be able to meet any grandchildren.

For the time being, the only thing to do is to wait and see.