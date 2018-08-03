Fox Announces New Celebrity Competition, ‘The Masked Singer,’ With Nick Cannon Hosting

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke will be panelists on the series.

A very popular international competition series, which has become a viral sensation, is finally coming to the U.S.

Fox has announced that it will broadcast the inaugural season of The Masked Singer, a “celebrity competition series with a groundbreaking twist,” starting in January.

Each episode of the show will feature singing stars facing off against one another.

The unique twist?

“Each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity,” said Fox in a press release posted on the Futon Critic website.

For every singer’s performance, the show’s host and panelists, the audience, viewers, and the other contestants try to guess who is really under each mask.

“The singers can try to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny hints buried throughout the show,” explained Fox.

“One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a ‘whodunit,’ it’s a ‘whosungit!'”

Former America’s Got Talent host Nick Cannon is the master of ceremonies for The Masked Singer.

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong (The Hangover, Dr. Ken), actress and host Jenny McCarthy (The View, Donnie Loves Jenny), singer Nicole Scherzinger (formerly of the Pussycat Dolls), and vocalist Robin Thicke (of “Blurred Lines” fame) are the four panelists who will work hard to identify the costumed competitors.

#TheMaskedSinger is all about the mystery and intrigue! Join us on an all-new competition in which the celebrity contestants are completely in disguise. Coming to @FOXTV January 2019. pic.twitter.com/7n5AYTl86n — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) August 2, 2018

“So excited to be joining the panel on this brand new celebrity singing contest,” Scherzinger gushed on Twitter about her new TV series.

Fox revealed that the masked celebrities competing on Season 1 of the show have earned a total of 65 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy Award nods, 16 multiplatinum albums, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and four Super Bowl championship rings.

“This is truly one of the most unique, genre-defining formats I’ve ever seen. It’s a massive international hit, and its boldness and originality make it the perfect fit for Fox,” said Rob Wade, the network’s president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials.

“There are very few hit formats left in the world, and when I saw The Masked Singer, which is a true global and viral phenomenon that has captured the world’s attention, I knew it had to be brought to life in America,” added executive producer Craig Plestis (Minute to Win It, Who’s Still Standing?).

Watch the exciting trailer for The Masked Singer below.

The Masked Singer will premiere on Fox in January, 2019.