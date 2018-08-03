Omarosa Declares Donald Trump Is Experiencing Undeniable Mental Decline In New Book

'Unhinged' release date looms as former White House aide promises a jaw dropping tell-all book.

Omarosa Manigault Newman has declared that president of the United States, Donald Trump, is experiencing an undeniable mental decline in her new book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

Trump and the world first met Omarosa during her appearance on the now-president’s reality TV show, The Apprentice. When he shockingly won the U.S. presidency, he hired the reality TV show contestant to serve as his director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison — an action which he may now regret.

According to a Daily Mail report, in her blockbuster book, Omarosa wrote the following.

“While watching the interview [with Lester Holt last May] I realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain. His mental decline could not be denied. Many didn’t notice it as keenly as I did because I knew him way back when. They thought Trump was being Trump, off the cuff. But I knew something wasn’t right.”

Omarosa watched the president’s interview with Holt in the upper press room, and she could not believe it when Trump contradicted the official White House stance that FBI head James Comey was fired upon the Department of Justice recommendation.

“Throughout this erratic and contradictory interview, I kept thinking, ‘Oh no! Oh no! This is bad! Donald rambled. He spoke gibberish. He contradicted himself from one sentence to the next,” she wrote.

.@OMAROSA book excerpt: Trump has "mental decline that could not be denied" https://t.co/11N98L4JaS — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 2, 2018

He did all those things even though the communications director at the time, Hope Hicks, coached him through the situation many times, drilling in the official reason for Comey’s firing.

The scariest thing of all for the White House and Donald Trump is that the turnover with his administration has been tremendous, and Omarosa is one of many former aides who have signed book deals. Her deal for Unhinged is a whopping seven figures, and it’s with Gallery Books, which is a division of Simon & Schuster.

The book comes after the president and Omarosa knew each other for a total of 15 years, and now she’s planning to tell everything she knows. Seven months after she was terminated from her duties at the White House, on December 13, 2017, the memorable personality from The Apprentice will finally tell the story she teased in her exclusive post-White House interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

While Omarosa certainly isn’t a doctor, or qualified to diagnose anybody’s mental state, her observations of the Trump White House will surely stir up some controversy when her tell-all book hits shelves on August 14.