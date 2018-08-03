Iggy Azalea Goes Nude, Dons Bright Green Pumps In Latest Instagram Photo

The summer is hot, and so is Iggy Azalea’s Instagram feed.

By scrolling through the singer’s popular Instagram page, it’s easy to see that she’s incredibly confident in her own skin. From barely-there bikinis, to underwear sets, to crop tops, Iggy has been showing off her amazing body to fans this summer and can you really even blame her?

Iggy’s most recent sexy Instagram photo came this evening as the singer announced that her Survive the Summer EP is out. The 28-year-old literally leaves nothing to the imagination as she walks across a tennis court at night in the photo. The songstress wears her hair up in a high top knot as she looks into the camera. Azalea is naked from head to toe, aside from a pair of bright green pumps and a bright green Prada bag that the singer holds to cover her private parts.

Azalea uses her other hand to cover her breasts and puts her sleeve tattoo on display in the image. Per usual, Iggy rocks a face full of makeup including winged eyeliner, a fierce contour, and bright pink lipstick. Iggy’s toned abs are also fully on display in the sexy image.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Iggy’s steamy photo has already earned her a lot of traffic. While some of her 12 million-plus followers commented on the photo to gush over how beautiful the singer is, countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on the fact that she is posing in the buff. In just minutes, the image has already earned Azalea over 76,000 likes, in addition to 1,400 comments.

“You are my favorite always have been my favorite since my world. Long time friends.”

“You are a masterpiece,” another fan wrote.

“Messiah of rap!! You never disappoint and STS is your best work! Skinny queen,” one more chimed in.

According to Genius, Azalea’s album includes six songs including “Kream” featuring Tyga, and “OMG” featuring Wiz Khalifa. The publication also shares that the album has been in the works for a long time. Last August, the artist took to her Twitter account to post the cryptic S.T.S. acronym.

Last year, Iggy revealed her workout plan to VH1, dishing that twerking, in part, helped her to lose 15 pounds.

“It’s a lot — I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimply dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song.”

You can purchase Survive the Summer now.