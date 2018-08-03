‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny & Will Get Answers, Eric Shares Good News

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the end of the week will be full of surprises in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will press Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) for information about who planted the drugs in JJ Devearux’s (Casey Moss) apartment.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Brady and his baby mama, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) had worked out a shared custody agreement before a social worker was paid to plant drugs in the home that Theresa shared with JJ. Theresa, knowing that the entire situation was a set up, decided to pull her offer for joint custody, and instead won sole custody of their son, Tate, and took off with him to California.

Now, Brady is mad, and he wants to know who is behind the scheme that cost him his son. Of course, Jennifer found out that it was Brady’s girlfriend, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and his grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) who are to blame, and she might just spill the beans about the whole set up.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will share some good news with his mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Eric will likely be telling his mother that he proposed to Jennifer and that she said yes. However, viewers know that there relationship is likely doomed for many reasons. Jen currently knows the real reason why the love of Eric’s life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) left Salem, but she’s seemingly choosing to keep quiet about it all.

When Eric finds out that Jen has been hiding a huge secret from him he’ll likely be furious with her. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Matthew Ashford, who plays Jennifer Horton’s longtime husband, Jack Deveraux, is set to return to Days of our Lives in the near future. Jack and Jen are soulmates, and fans wouldn’t be happy if they weren’t together.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will finally get find out who has been sending them threatening notes. Days of our Lives viewers watched as Will and Sonny covered up the death of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) and hid his body. However, once the body went missing, it was apparent that someone else knew what the two men were up to. On Friday, they’re learn exactly who has got their number.

Meanwhile, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be excited about his upcoming wedding to Marlena, and he’ll need some help from his son, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), to help him prepare.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.