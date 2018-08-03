‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, August 2: Devon Places All Blame On Lily!

Neil tried to play peace keeper, but the job was too big for one man.

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 2 brings absolute devastation to Lily and Devon’s relationship. Plus a big surprise for Victor’s family, a reconciliation for Nick, and an eye-opening for Phyllis.

Lily (Christel Khalil) did not remember running the red light. Initially, Cane (Daniel Goddard) tried to insinuate that Shauna (Camryn Munn) made up her accusation that Lily caused the accident. However, Devon (Bryton James) stood by the teen. Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) also admitted that Shauna was telling the truth.

Devon asked why nobody spoke up before, and Cane admitted that he asked them to keep it quiet. Both Devon and Lily couldn’t believe Cane did such a thing to the teens. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) chimed in, furious, at both Cane and Lily and told them that they never even cared about Hilary. Lily felt worried that Devon would never forgive her, and he agreed that he probably never would be able to.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) attempted to keep the peace and warned everybody to be careful what they said. Lily begged Devon to speak to her alone, and eventually, the room cleared out and they had time to talk. Lily asked for his forgiveness, but Devon said Lily hated Hilary. Ultimately, Devon blamed Lily for the fact that he no longer has a family of his own.

Across the hall, Charlie got irritated with Shauna, and Neil blamed Cane for keeping the secrets. Things in the Hamilton/Winters family will forever be changed.

At The Club, Victor (Eric Braeden) rented out the dining room as a surprise for his family minus Nick (Joshua Morrow) to show his appreciation. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) was pleasantly surprised, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Summer (Hunter King) also reacted positively to his overture. After a pleasant time together, Victor wanted to go for a walk with Nikki in Chancellor Park, but she wouldn’t. She told her husband that she couldn’t accept that Nick wouldn’t be a part of their family.

Speaking of Nick, he attempted to get Summer to work for Dark Horse, but she insisted she appreciated where she already worked. Later, he tried to lure Victoria, and while she praised his real estate deals and expressed admiration, she told her brother that Victor truly appreciated her work at Newman Enterprises. He reminded her of all the terrible things Victor had done, but she insisted he’d changed. Despite working on opposite sides, they reconciled as brother and sister.

Finally, Phyllis goes to find Billy (Jason Thompson) at Jabot, and he surprised her by keeping her out of his office. She thought he had a poker game going on, but he showed her it wasn’t. However, he wouldn’t tell her exactly what was going on with the businessmen in the room. Phyllis realized Billy had something up his sleeve.

