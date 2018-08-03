Kylie Jenner Flashes Abs In White Panties And Crop Top In Latest Instagram Photo

Is there anything that Kylie Jenner doesn’t look amazing in?

Since the birth of her daughter, Stormi, a few months ago, Kylie Jenner has proven to her 112 million-plus Instagram followers that she has definitely gotten her pre-baby body back. Not only has Kylie been posing for photos in bikinis and other revealing outfits, but today, Jenner gave fans a glimpse at her undergarments.

In a post from this evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star basically bared it all for the camera. The mother appeared to be posing in her bathroom as he took a sexy selfie. A bathtub and beautiful chaise lounge were pictured in the background of the image. As Jenner snapped the selfie in her bathroom mirror, she wore her long, dark tresses down and off to one shoulder.

The lip kit mogul left very little to the imagination, posing in a barely-there white crop top along with a pair of sexy, white underwear. It’s hard to believe that Jenner just recently gave birth, as her toned and tanned tummy is clearly the star of the snapshot. In the caption of the image, Kylie revealed that it’s an ad for the Australian bronzer, Bondi Sands.

It certainly comes as no shock that Jenner’s risque photo has earned her a lot of attention from her legion of Instagram followers. Not only has the businesswoman received over 2.2 million likes in just two hours of the post going live, she’s also received over 22,000 comments.

Many of the fans commented on how beautiful Jenner always looks, while countless others couldn’t help but be in awe of her flawless figure. A few other fans couldn’t get over how much Kylie looks like her sister Kim in the photo.

“Why is she so hot?”

“Wow kylie,you look a lot like kim in that picture..luv ya,” another fan wrote.

“Self tanner and white clothing? risky omg talk about an icon,” one more commented.

Earlier this month, People shared that Kylie opened up about her insecurities with her body following the birth of her first child on her YouTube channel.

“I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did. People can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”

“My boobs are defiantly three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” Jenner continued.

The reality star then went on to say that a lot of the clothes that she would wear before the birth of her daughter no longer fit her.

But based off her Instagram photos — it’s easy to see that Jenner has indeed bounced back very quickly.