‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Is ‘Disappointed’ That Ryan Edwards Was Released From Jail, Per ‘HL’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is said to be “disappointed” that her son’s father, Ryan Edwards, has been released from jail after recently being arrested for violating his probation.

According to an August 2 report by Hollywood Life, Maci Bookout was bummed to hear that Ryan Edwards is no longer behind bars. The Teen Mom OG dad was released from jail on Tuesday after spending one week in a cell.

Sources tell the outlet that Maci is not happy that Ryan only spent one week behind bars, and that she is seriously afraid for his life if he doesn’t get the proper help that he needs to stay clean and sober.

“Maci is disappointed that Ryan was released from jail. She truly feels that, for his own health and safety, he should have been sent directly to a long-term rehab. She doesn’t want him punished. This isn’t about her being angry with him. This is about his life being at risk,” the source revealed.

“Maci does not believe Ryan has the tools he needs to stay clean right now so, to her, letting him out of jail puts him back in the danger zone. She’s very frustrated that the law isn’t being tougher on Ryan right now. She believes that’s what he needs to save his life,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, have decided to no longer appear on Teen Mom OG. Sources reveal that they believe they are being painted in a negative light, and that the series is not following Ryan’s recovery from addiction closely enough.

Meanwhile, an insider close to the couple reveals that MTV producers would often purposely get both Ryan and Mackenzie upset before filming in hopes of causing drama between the pair, even on their wedding day.

“They asked them questions designed to create a dramatic response. They asked about prior relationships. ‘How is this wedding different than your first wedding?’ Who asks that? Obviously it’s going to upset a bride,” Mackenzie’s friend, Christian Cooper, recently told Radar Online. “MTV has no intention of making them a comeback story. It was never going to be that for them. They’re the villains for Teen Mom. That wasn’t going to change,” she added.

Currently, Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout can’t talk face to face as the Teen Mom OG star and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have orders of protection against Ryan after he allegedly threatened to hurt them and take his son Bentley from their home.