Demi Lovato Has Agreed To Rehab, Will Go Straight To Facility From Hospital, According To ‘Us Weekly’

Demi Lovato has chosen to seek the help she needs once she leaves Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

As fans of the singer know, Lovato suffered a relapse in her sobriety last week and overdosed on drugs. The 25-year-old was found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. The singer is expected to make a full recovery, but suffered a few hiccups in her recovery earlier this week when she came down with a fever and severe nausea.

Earlier this week, it was not known whether or not Lovato would agree go to rehab, but sources close to the singer tell Us Weekly that Lovato will head straight to a rehab facility following her hospital stay. It is not known if she will seek treatment in California or in another state at this time.

“Her family is not giving her a choice to go home or not.”

The source also noted that Lovato knows that she desperately needs to get help. According to TMZ, Demi’s family initially did not bring up rehab to the singer because when Demi was in the hospital, she was very sick and they didn’t want to upset her any more than she already was.

There is no exact release date for the singer at this time, but sources tell the publication that it will be “any day now.”

Blonde-ish…… ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that Demi’s friends and family have surrounded her at the hospital in hopes that she would feel love and support and hopefully make the decision to enter rehab. Demi’s ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, wants her to get back to “the best version of herself,” and it is reported that he is in it for the long haul.

“His intention is to help her through her current hospital stay and he really wants to be heavily involved in her future recovery even if that involves a rehab facility.”

At the time, it was reported that Wilmer had been by Demi’s side every day during her hospital stay, but like her family, he tip-toed around mentioning rehab to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer until it was the right time.

“He is not recommending anything to her right now but he has reassured her that he will be with her the entire way to full recovery and is glad to help her in any of her wants and needs.”

Currently, Lovato’s team has canceled all of her upcoming events as they are focused on getting Demi better.