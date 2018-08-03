WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Big Cass Gets Roasted For New Ring Name In Indy Circuit

With a month and a half having passed since his abrupt release from the WWE, Big Cass will soon be wrestling in the independent scene. And it appears that he’ll also be going by an ever-so-slightly different ring name, one that has earned a good bit of criticism from social media users since news of his return to the indies first broke.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Cass will be one of several former WWE wrestlers competing in Big Time Wrestling’s September 21 show in Spartanburg, South Carolina. As seen in the upcoming event’s poster, wrestling legends “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, the Faces of Fear, Mick Foley, and Tommy Dreamer are also booked for the event, and so are Tenille Dashwood (aka Emma in WWE) and James Ellsworth, who were released by the WWE within the past year. The publication added that the timing of the show suggests that Cass might be on a 90-day non-compete clause that prevents him from wrestling outside of WWE within the first three months from his release.

What stood out, however, was Big Cass’ new ring name of Big Cazz, which had several Twitter users poking fun at the “lazy” name change. One user named Kyle went as far as to change his Twitter name to “Kile” as a “direct response” to the renaming, while another suggested that Cass/Cazz’s former WWE tag teammate, Enzo Amore, should change the spelling of his first name to “Enso.”

Big CAZZ pic.twitter.com/ITtgLAlIXO — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 2, 2018

In the lead-up to the renamed Big Cazz’s exit from the WWE, there were multiple alleged incidents that supposedly forced the company to fire him right after the company’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June.

As recalled by Bleacher Report, these purported incidents included a time where Cazz, real name William Morrissey, tore down a bathroom door after he thought he was locked inside as a prank, as well as multiple cases where he had “attitude issues” when drunk. Reports also claimed that Cazz created a scene during an argument with his ex-girlfriend, current SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Carmella.

Prior to the incidents, several WWE officials appeared to be high on the big man’s potential to become a main event talent, according to WrestlingNews.co.

“If he can get his act together then I don’t doubt that WWE would be willing to bring him back at some point, especially if he improves in the ring and is able to get a buzz around him the same way Cody Rhodes and Juice Robinson did,” WrestlingNews.co wrote.