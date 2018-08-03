Kendra Wilkinson Wants Divorce With Ex-Husband ‘Done And Over With’

Kendra Wilkinson and her husband NFL-er Hank Baskett broke up nearly four months ago but the divorce is still not over yet.

According to E! News, the pair filed for divorce in April citing “irreconcilable differences.” But a source told E! News that she wants the “divorce to be done and over with.” The source continues to explain, “Kendra and Hank’s divorce is not final yet. It has been a back and forth process and they have been sorting out the custody limitations and agreements, which is prolonging the situation.”

The pair have two children together: Hank Jr., 8, and Alijah, 3. Baskett and Wilkinson have been doing great as co-parents but they just want everything finalized already, especially Wilkinson.

“She understands that a divorce in general takes a great amount of time to process, but is completely over it,” the source continued to explain.

Since the divorce, Wilkinson has been more vocal on social media about dating, even asking fans for their opinion in a tweet this past May.

What’s your opinion… do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo ???? #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome ???????????????????????? — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) May 14, 2018

But the source states that Wilkinson is in fact “trying to be low-key right now until her divorce is finalized.”

The source goes on to say, “Kendra is focused on her kids right now and is not publicly dating. She definitely wants to go out, party and date people. She is 100% ready to move on from Hank and date around.”

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

Wilkinson even admits to some of the fault for the end of the breakup. According to People, she wrote a series of tweets apologizing to her ex, Baskett, but deleted them shortly after.

“I want to apologize publicly to Hank. I was the reason your football career ended,” she tweeted. “I regret doing that to u and I hope u learn to forgive me one day. I loved u and was always your number one fan,” one tweet from the Playboy Bunny stated.

“All I ever wanted was family because I never had a solid one but me being immature was the reason I couldn’t give u more,” another one said.

The pair were together for nine years; their relationship was even partially highlighted in the reality series Kendra On Top in 2012. Wilkinson listed the separation date on the divorce papers to say January of this year.