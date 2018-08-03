‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, August 3: Devon Demands Neil Keep GC Buzz!

Neil wants the entire family to move forward after Hilary's untimely death.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 3 bring a significant fight over GC Buzz, a suspicion about Victor, and a temptation for Nick.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) wants to sell GC Buzz, but Devon (Bryton James) won’t hear of it. He feels as if Neil wants to make it seem as if Hilary never existed. Devon refuses to sell and wants Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to go forward and host the show alone.

Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) shows up at her job, and Devon isn’t interested in seeing her there either. He cannot believe she’d even show her face there. In fact, he thinks that Lily got precisely what she wanted in Hilary’s death. Sure, Lily wanted Hilary out of their lives, but she certainly didn’t want her dead. After all, Lily or even Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) could have died too in the accident. Ultimately, Devon delivers an ultimatum, according to She Knows Soaps. Either Lily turn herself in to police for running the red light, or Devon will do it for her!

Elsewhere, Paul (Doug Davidson) suspects Victor (Eric Braeden) in J.T.’s disappearance or death. He wonders if Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has seen or heard from him again. Of course, Paul’s missing out on the tiny little detail that the whole J.T. sighting situation was actually Nick (Joshua Morrow) making Victor pay for taking away Christian. Without that piece of knowledge, it’s tough for Paul to even know where to begin.

Here’s a #Philly throwback in honor of their #YR Facebook live today! In case you missed it, you can watch it here: https://t.co/DotluOpLlH pic.twitter.com/IZhlFRRuWs — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 2, 2018

He’s also missing the fact that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Sharon (Sharon Case), Victoria, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) actually buried J.T. in Chancellor Park and didn’t even give him a proper burial. The more he and everybody else catches them having secret conversations, the more likely that somebody will inevitably start to wonder exactly what they’re all trying to hide. Their house of cards may not stand much longer.

Speaking of a house of cards, Nick finds his in danger too as he faces temptation. He told Sharon that he wants to continue planning their fall wedding, and Nick keeps trying to convince himself that he loves her and only her. However, he certainly finds himself tempted by his ex-wife Phyllis. The fact that Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson) keep fighting and having trouble doesn’t help anything either. Will Nick end up ruining his latest chance with Sharon? It looks likely.

