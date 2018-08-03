Evangeline Lilly Talks About Awful Experience While On The Set of ‘Lost’

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly broke into Hollywood in the smash television series Lost. The show became a cult phenomenon and had fans everywhere, but unfortunately, she did not have as much fun on set as you think.

Lilly just wasn’t a huge fan of her character Kate on the show. Lilly explains, “At the beginning, she was kind of cool. And then as the show went on, I felt like she became more and more predictable and obnoxious. I felt like my character went from being autonomous—really having her own story and her own journey and her own agendas—to chasing to men around the island. And that irritated the s–t out of me.”

But the “obnoxious” character wasn’t the only thing she had to deal with. She told E! News, “In Season 3, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter. I was mortified and I was trembling, and when it finished, I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on do a very formidable, very strong scene immediately thereafter. And so, in Season 4, another scene came up where Kate was undressing, and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control, and I failed to control it again. And so, I then said, ‘That’s it. No more. You can write whatever you want—[but] I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’ And I didn’t.”

Lilly added that she would handle that situation a little differently if it happened to her today. She’s been acting for now over 15 years and has gained some armor in the matter. Now if she gets a script where there is any nudity, she passes on it. Lilly goes on to explain, “And it’s not because I think there’s anything wrong with doing nudity. It’s because I don’t trust that I can be comfortable and safe.”

“I’m lucky. I’m in a position—a very privileged position—where I’m allowed to be picky. I can be picky. I’ve got enough success under my belt that I can be, and I feel for women who are just struggling to come up in the industry and don’t really know how to navigate that,” Lilly continues to tell E! News.

She’s in a a great position career-wise. While, according to Forbes, Ant-Man and The Wasp may be the lowest money-making sequel for Marvel to date it did make more money than the original Ant-Man film. She’ll also continue playing the Wasp in the next Avengers film out in 2019.