Evangeline Lilly Talks About Awful Experience While On The Set Of ‘Lost’

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly broke into Hollywood in the smash television series Lost. The show became a cult phenomenon and had fans everywhere, but unfortunately, she did not have as much fun on set as you think.

Lilly just wasn’t a huge fan of her character Kate on the show. Lilly explains, “At the beginning, she was kind of cool. And then as the show went on, I felt like she became more and more predictable and obnoxious. I felt like my character went from being autonomous—really having her own story and her own journey and her own agendas—to chasing to men around the island. And that irritated the s**t out of me.”

But the “obnoxious” character wasn’t the only thing she had to deal with. She told E! News, “In Season 3, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter. I was mortified and I was trembling, and when it finished, I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on do a very formidable, very strong scene immediately thereafter. And so, in Season 4, another scene came up where Kate was undressing, and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control, and I failed to control it again. And so, I then said, ‘That’s it. No more. You can write whatever you want—[but] I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’ And I didn’t.”

Lilly added that she would handle that situation a little differently if it happened to her today. She’s been acting for now over 15 years and has gained some armor in the matter. Now if she gets a script where there is any nudity, she passes on it. Lilly goes on to explain, “And it’s not because I think there’s anything wrong with doing nudity. It’s because I don’t trust that I can be comfortable and safe.”

“I’m lucky. I’m in a position—a very privileged position—where I’m allowed to be picky. I can be picky. I’ve got enough success under my belt that I can be, and I feel for women who are just struggling to come up in the industry and don’t really know how to navigate that,” Lilly continues to tell E! News.

She’s in a a great position career-wise. While, according to Forbes, Ant-Man and The Wasp may be the lowest money-making sequel for Marvel to date, it did make more money than the original Ant-Man film. She’ll also continue playing the Wasp in the next Avengers film out in 2019.