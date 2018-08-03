Watch Saskatchewan Roughriders Vs. Edmonton Eskimos Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, CFL Week 8 Clash

Two teams battling for a playoff spot in the CFL West, the fourth-place Saskatchewan Roughriders and second-place Edmonton Eskimos, meet in the second half of a Thursday Night Canadian Football doubleheader.

A pair of CFL West teams battling for a playoff spot as the 2018 Canadian Football season approaches its midpoint, the 3-3 Saskatchewan Roughriders and 4-2 Edmonton Eskimos, play what could turn out to be a crucial game as they meet in the second half of a Thursday Night Football doubleheader, in a matchup that will live stream from Commonwealth Stadium.

Saskatchewan hopes to get a boost from the projected return of 29-year-old signal-caller Zach Collaros, who has been on the sidelines since the second game of the season with a concussion, according to a report by The Regina Leader Post newspaper. After winning their first game with Collaros under center, the Roughriders have gone 2-3 since. But the QB playing for his third CFL team — he also was briefly part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL, but was cut before he played a game.

But Collaros says that Roughriders fans should not place too much importance on his return.

“Why I think football is the best game in the world is I’m just another piece of the puzzle, as are all quarterbacks,” he told the Regina paper. “We get all of the praise when things go right and, along with the head coach, we get a lot of the blame. It comes with the territory. I’m just excited to be out here and to be part of it.”

Zach Collaros is in his first season with Saskatchewan after four years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Brent Just / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Eskimos Thursday night CFL late game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at 56,300-seat Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, on Thursday, August 2. That’s 10 p.m. Eastern. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at 3 a.m. on Friday, August 3.

Edmonton Coach Jason Maas raised some eyebrows when he closed the team’s final pre-game practice of the week on Wednesday, according to The Edmonton Sun newspaper. But Quarterback Mike Reilly seemed unbothered by the unusual move.

“If I look up and see some drones flying over the field I might be a little curious, but I haven’t seen one yet,” Reilly said.

Quarterback Mike Reilly of the Edmonton Eskimos. Brent Just / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Week Eight CFL clash pitting the Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Eskimos, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, football fans can watch the Rough Riders vs. Eskimos showdown free of charge.

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Saskatchewan vs. Edmonton matchup. In the United Kingdom, the CFL game will live stream via BT Sport. Viewers in other countries outside of Canada, The United States, and U.K. may purchase a live stream of Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Eskimos from the CFL streaming service, which also offers international subscription package for the 2018 Canadian Football League season.