Khloe Kardashian Says It Took A Solid 3 Weeks To Get Back Into Her Intense Post-Baby Workout Grind

It didn’t take long for Khloe Kardashian to get back in the gym after the birth of her daughter True, she says.

Currently, the mother of one is making her press rounds to promote a new product for her popular clothing line — Good American. The brand has already expanded from just making denim jeans to sweatshirts, leggings, and now an activewear branch. The reality star is currently at N.Y.C.’s SIX:02 store in Times Square, promoting the launch of the line.

For fans who follow Khloe on social media, they know that before the birth of her daughter True, Kardashian was a fitness enthusiast, oftentimes posting videos of her workouts for millions of Instagram followers. And following the birth of her daughter, Kardashian was itching to get back into the workout grind. Just six weeks after she gave birth, KoKo was cleared by doctors to head back to the gym.

“The first day I was mentally so prepared. I was so excited because working out for me it is more about mental health. It is not necessarily [about] how I look. Yeah, that is a byproduct. You look good. But for me it is [for] my sanity and I was so stoked.”

But since she’s only human, Kardashian also confessed that her first time back in the gym was really hard and exhausting.

“The first day, I could not do the most simple things. I was out of breath. It was just different. And I kind of felt really defeated. Like, ‘Oh man. I don’t know if I can do this,'” she explains. “After the first week I was like, ‘Okay. I am feeling a little better.’ I am not breathing so hard. I don’t need as many breaks. But I would say really after three weeks was when I felt good,” she said.

Like her sister Kim, Khloe built a gym in her garage so she would have a convenient place to work out with her trainer. After giving birth to daughter True, Kardashian says that she told her sisters Kim and Kourtney that she doesn’t know how they have more than one child — because she is exhausted from just one baby.

“It is really hard. And you’re just tired. Your hormones are different,” she confessed.

According to the Good American website, their activewear line features a number of items including leggings, crop tops, sports bra, bike shorts, tank tops, joggers, and sweatshirts. Items range in price from $59 to $139. Aside from their website, department store Nordstroms also carries the line in their stores.

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on Sunday on E!