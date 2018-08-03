Movie About McDonald’s Monopoly Scam To Be Directed By Ben Affleck

The movie will also star regular Affleck collaborator, Matt Damon

Ben Affleck is just as well known for being a filmmaker as for being an actor. And he’s not just some flavor-of-the-week movie director, either, by most critics’ opinion. Ben Affleck is an Academy Award-winning filmmaker. His movie Argo won the Oscar for being best picture in 2012.

Affleck’s career as a a director has been successful overall, as other title, like The Town and Gone Baby Gone, have also fared well with critics. His most recent directorial venture, Live By Night, on the other hand, was a critical disappointment.

Ben Affleck, however, doesn’t appear dissuaded by one potential misstep, as reports are now confirming that he’s set to create a new film with longtime collaborator and friend Matt Damon.

Last week, the Daily Beast released a stunning and incredible story, describing the intricate details of a massive scam orchestrated by a security official dubbed “Uncle Jerry,” who was in charge over overseeing the production of game pieces for the popular McDonald’s Monopoly sweepstakes. The scam resulted in more then $20 million of embezzlement money being taken unlawfully from McDonald’s.

Today, the Hollywood Reporter is reporting that after a huge bidding war by numerous production companies to obtain the rights to direct a feature film about the historic McDonald’s scam, Ben Affleck has officially been announced as the director. People who read the original story commented via sites like Reddit and Twitter, that this would definitely get made into a feature film, but it’s unlikely that anyone knew a project would take shape so quickly.

Matt Damon, a frequent collaborator with Affleck, will star in the forthcoming film. No release date or other casting information has been announced, but it will be produced by 20th Century Fox, after the soon-to-be-owned-by-Disney film company outbid Universal Pictures, Netflix, and Warner Bros. for the rights to produce the movie.

Deadpool writers Paul Wernic and Rhett Reese will pen the script for this already highly-anticipated film.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon first broke through to national attention after writing the script and starring in the Academy-Award winning film, Good Will Hunting, which also starred the late Robin Williams in what is considered to be one of his finest roles.

Currently, Ben Affleck is said to be in talks to direct a war movie titled Red Platoon, while according to sources, Affleck is also set to direct Netflix-distributed movie, The Last Thing He Wanted, which is said to be a British political thriller.