Emily Ratajkowski Channels Jackie O For Her Latest Project In NYC

Emily Ratajkowski was in New York City for a photo shoot with Jordan Barrett, and it has everyone buzzing. While many models over the years have tried to achieve the classic Jacqueline Kennedy look, Emily was channeling the late first lady to the point that they could have been mistaken for twins. Wearing a pink coat similar to the classic pink coat that Jackie O wore on the day her husband, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated, Emily had the fashion and look down. From top to bottom, the hair, eyes, and makeup channeled Jackie O.

To make the shoot work, Ratajkowski had her hair done in a manner that very closely resembled Jackie O’s style with loose curls at the end, and a classic ’60s fluffed bouncy bob look up top. Her makeup was more understated than usual, going with a taupe lipstick shade. Her eyes have a defined look thanks to using liquid black liner, showing excellent shading, and her brows are on point, as always. Her nails are a classic clean look, with perhaps nothing more than a clear coat adorning them. Emily wore no jewelry aside from her ring, and she went with retro black T-bar heels that were understated yet still sexy, as per the Daily Mail.

It is said that the outfit Jackie Kennedy wore on that fateful day, a double-breasted Chanel suit, in a strawberry pink hue with a navy trim, paired with a pink pillbox hat and white gloves, is one of the most iconic in her wardrobe, according to InStyle, and American fashion history. She chose the outfit because it would stand out against the women she was set to meet with that day, and also because it was a favorite of her husband, according to the New York Post.

“There are going to be all these rich, Republican women at that lunch wearing mink coats and diamond bracelets and you’ve got to look as marvelous as any of them. Be simple – show these Texans what good taste really is.”

While Ratajkowski is primarily known for her sexy swimsuit and lingerie layouts, she opted to depart from her normal type of photoshoot and do something instead where very little skin is exposed, and Elle is a big fan of the results as they gushed over her doing photo comparisons of Jackie Kennedy in similar attire. Later, Emily changed into a less-Jackie O outfit that was comprised of a gray mini with spaghetti straps, to finish off the shoot.