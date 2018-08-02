Adam Pally Once Asked J.Lo Out And It Did Not Go Well

Comedic actor Adam Pally sure has a sense of humor. The 36-year-old Dog Days star appeared as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and shared an embarrassing moment when he asked Jennifer Lopez out in front of friends.

According to E! Online, Pally attended The New School in New York City and he had to attend a taping of Inside the Actors Studio in order to graduate. He told Colbert that at 21 years old he went to “half of one.” The one he attended was Jennifer Lopez’s. He explains that when the mic was passed to him to ask a question, he must’ve “blacked out or something and decided to do a bit” — and by a bit, it meant trying to ask Jennifer Lopez out.

He stood up and asked “J.Lo?” to which the singer immediately responded “Jennifer,” so it did not start off well. He went on to tell Lopez that he knew she just went through a breakup with Casey Affleck — he explains to Colbert, “I don’t know why I said that.” Lopez then corrected him again to say Ben. He jokingly empathized, saying that he’s also been through a breakup recently and that they “have a connection.”

He then tells Colbert that he continued to ask her to come over and watch the movie Big Fish with him, explaining to the late-night show host, “there was no Netflix and chill at the time.” She immediately but nicely rejected him and he didn’t get a laugh from the date bit. He later got yelled at by the host of Inside the Actors Studio James Lipton because it is a “serious class.”

Pally says he was only 21 and “way high” at the time, so he thought it’d be funny. He also attended Upright Citizens Brigade for improv so he was used to riffing like that. Ultimately though you have to find the right time and place to be funny.

Although his romance did not work out with Jennifer Lopez, Pally seems to be doing just fine. On the show he discussed working with one of his heroes Robert De Niro in Dirty Grandpa.

The actor is keeping busy. He’s in pre-production working on a project with another comic actor Sam Richardson, who is famous for the new Comedy Central show Detroiters. Pally is also appearing in the ensemble film called Dog Days alongside other co-stars such as Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things and Nina Dobrev from The Vampire Diaries.

Dog Days hits theaters August 8.