Jennifer Lopez Wears Denim Boots That Make It Look Like Her Pants Fell Down

The singer debuted a new Versace look, but not everyone was a fan.

Jennifer Lopez wore thigh high boots, but they made it look like her pants fell down—and they kind of did. Lopez showed off her slouchy boots from Versace’s Resort 2019 collection while walking in New York City earlier this week this week. The 49-year-old World of Dance judge wore an oversize white long-sleeved shirtdress, big sunglasses, diamond hoops, and a “Jennifer” nameplate necklace around her neck, but fans were focused on the dramatic boots from the Italian label which looked like a pair of dad jeans down low.

Lopez’ over-the-knee denim boots look like a pair of jeans complete with pockets on the back side and loopholes at the top. There’s even a belt slipped through each jeans-leg boot. Suffice it to say, the look confused a lot of people.

Fans hit social media to comment on the new look as a pants-less Lopez her way to MTV Studios for Video Vanguard Award business.

While some fans described the denim boots as “ugly” and “bizarre,” others pondered the question, “Would ya?” A few confused fans said they hoped Lopez was getting paid to wear the unusual boots.

“Jlo’s boots lookin like her pants are sagging reeeeeeal low,” one Twitter use wrote.

“@JLo @Versace boots look like she forgot to pull up her pants after going to the restroom,” another Twitter user shared.

A clever Twitter fan joked, “Now I know what J Lo stands for! #JLo #JeansLow #LowRiseJeans.”

What do you think about Jennifer Lopez's look here? https://t.co/TKqqSJN6qk — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) August 1, 2018

Even Elle magazine posted a tweet asking for someone to please explain J.Lo’s boots. A post on Elle’s Twitter page read, “I knew I was forgetting something- her stylist probably.'”

Of course, not everyone hated the look. Some social media commenters described Jennifer Lopez as a style genius and leader and praised her for the look.

Jennifer Lopez has long been a Versace devotee. The Shades of Blue star befriended Donatella Versace back in 1999 at the Met Gala. One year later, the singer sported that barely-there 2000 Grammy ‘s green Versace dress that had tongues wagging.

Over the past decade, J.Lo and Versace have collaborated on a steady stream of headline-making outfits for Lopez’ celebrity events and red carpet appearances. Voguereports that on the heels of her Versace denim boot debut, Lopez will also be wearing “something Versace” when she takes the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month to accept the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.