Luann De Lesseps Leaves Second Rehab Stint, Will Perform Cabaret Show This Weekend

Luann de Lesseps is leaving rehab for the second time.

As fans of the Real Housewives of New York City know, Luann checked herself into rehab a few weeks ago following more trouble with her inner demons and alcohol abuse. Today, E! News shared that the reality TV star has checked herself out of a rehabilitation center in Connecticut after less than three weeks at the facility. Earlier in the week, the 53-year-old shared an update on her health with fans on her Instagram account.

“Thank you so much for all of your support. I wanted you to know I’m doing great, & I hope you’ll come and see me on Aug 4th in Long Island @theparamountny or Aug 24th in Atlantic City @borgataac Looking forward to being back on stage,” she wrote along with a link to her website.

In her post, de Lesseps did not mention the exact date that she would be leaving rehab but a source close to the reality star told the publication that Luann walked out of the Connecticut facility earlier today. Now, she is focusing her time and energy gearing up for a few upcoming cabaret shows.

“She will be spending the day tomorrow rehearsing her cabaret show before Saturday’s performance,” an insider shared. “Luann knows there will be a lot of eyes on her this weekend, but she is healthy, feeling well, in good spirits and is ready to put on a great show for her fans.”

Luann’s show this coming Saturday will be at the Paramount in Long Island while her show on August 24 is slated to be at the Music Box Theater in Atlantic City. According to Ticketmaster, ticket prices for the cabaret show range anywhere from $49-$99.

On July 16, the Inquisitr shared that de Lesseps checked back into rehab following another relapse in her sobriety. Interestingly enough, at the time, Luann authorized her co-star, Bethenny Frankel, to speak on her behalf as she entered an alcohol treatment center for the second time this year.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process. Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs,” Frankel told fans.

At the time, it was also revealed that Luann would be forced to miss the reunion for her hit show, RHONY. The show has not yet aired on Bravo but it was filmed right around the time that Luann entered rehab again.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays on Bravo.