Their father, Prince Andrew, promoted the interview on Twitter.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, tweeted a glimpse of the September British Vogue article which will feature his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, talking about their relationship as sisters and their charity work. With Princess Eugenie getting married this October and Princess Beatrice serving as maid of honor, the two sisters are about to be much more visible.

British Vogue says that the princesses are willing to give this rare interview in light of the visibility from the wedding and share with the public what their daily lives are all about. The two are nearly out of their twenties and are embarking on adulthood.

Princess Beatrice explained that this is all new to them and everyone else.

“It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol. We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye.”

Princess Eugenie says that her daily life is all about planning for her wedding on October 12, and making her home plastic-free.

“It’s been eye-opening. My whole house is anti-plastic now – and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well.”

.@yorkiebea and Princess Eugenie have given an interview to the September issue of @britishvogue providing an insight on their work and relationship as sisters. Photographer: Sean Thomas pic.twitter.com/DJx4vgJYLm — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) August 2, 2018

And then there is being a young royal in the age of social media. Princess Eugenie has joined Instagram, and Princess Beatrice is on Twitter, but Eugenie says there is extra pressure with the world watching to post photos for fun.

“It’s so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image, but it’s important that it’s real. We’re real.”

Princess Beatrice explains that they rely on each other when it comes to having a support system, and they rarely fight. She says when they do argue, it’s over silly things like clothes.

“One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers. We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them.”

The British Vogue article will be available tomorrow, August 3, but for now, Prince Andrew shared a beautiful photo of his daughters and a pile of what seems to be Norfolk or Norwich terriers.

“@yorkiebea and Princess Eugenie have given an interview to the September issue of @britishvogue providing an insight on their work and relationship as sisters.”