Camille Kostek Shows Off Toned Body In Blue String Bikini On Instagram

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend asked fans to guess her location in new sizzling pic.

Camille Kostek is at it again, and by “it” we mean showing off her curves in a string bikini on Instagram. The former New England Patriots cheerleader stunned her 289,000 followers with a new picture of herself in the blue two-piece swimsuit that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

“The world is your runway, so I’m walking off my flight like this. Can you guess where I just landed?” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model asked her fans.

Some fans guessed that based on her attire, she might be headed to a warm Caribbean island. While others gave some more tongue-in-cheek answers like the Boston Patriots training camp. Kostek is currently dating Patriots tight-end Rob Gronkowski.

The photo looks like it’s from a professional shoot but Kostek did not indicate whether it was an old pic or if she’s hinting at something that will be coming out in the future.

Her last couple of bikini pics are of her rocking the runway at Miami Swim Week. In one of the photo’s captions, she dedicates the shot not just to the fans who have supported her over the years but also to the people who doubted that she would get to this lofty stage in her modeling career.

“My @si_swimsuit Sunday show walk is dedicated to all of my #MiddleModels and all the mentors and agents I’ve met with over the years that told me I’d never walk runway,” she wrote. “Those are dangerous words in my mind because Watch Me. I’m not going to just talk the talk ladies, I came to walk the walk for you.”

As TMZ reports, Camille Kostek appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition for the first time this year. She entered the magazine’s open call for new models and was one of the lucky girls who was selected. In her audition video, she says that modeling was something she’s wanted to do ever since she was a little girl but she never thought it was possible for her because she’s 5″ 8, so not typically tall enough for the modeling world, and curvy. But she also said that she believes that Sports Illustration represents a wide spectrum of beauty, regardless of size, height, and ethnicity.

“Confidence is sexy,” she says near the end of the video. “That’s what Sports Illustrated Swim stands for.”

As for her and Rob Gronkowski’s relationship, they are Instagram official. Kostek posted a photo with him on July 6 and captioned it, “My sweet boy.”

my sweet boy #BackInBUF #handsomeshometown A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Jul 6, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

They also went on vacation to Jamaica earlier this year to celebrate Gronkowski’s 29th birthday and she shared a cute photo of the two of them looking fittingly tropical.

So it looks like their on again-off again relationship is back on for now.