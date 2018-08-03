‘Big Little Lies’ Star Reese Witherspoon Claims She Hit Meryl Streep With Ice Cream During Filming

As filming continues on the set for Season 2 of the HBO series, Twitter is going crazy over a certain scene still.

American actress, producer, and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon, 42, and American actress Meryl Streep, 69, both star in hit HBO series Big Little Lie. Currently the show is filming its second season, and fans on Twitter are losing it over a spoiler image that is sweeping the internet. Reese Witherspoon is seen in the photos, looking like she is about to pelt Meryl Streep with an ice cream cone, reports USA Today.

The onscreen photo that has been circulating has both Oscar-winning actresses in the snapshot, with Reese Witherspoon looking what seems to be angry and determined, wielding an ice cream cone and aiming it right at the back of Meryl Streep’s head. Witherspoon is dressed as Madeline Martha Mackenzie and Streep as Mary Louise Wright in the photo, both clearly in character, otherwise fans might have concerns. Since it’s obviously a still from a Big Little Lie scene, fans are amused.

One fan took to Twitter, questioning Witherspoon’s aim, saying, “I am praying Reese pelts Meryl with that ice cream. #BigLittleLies.” The fan received a reply from Reese herself, who assured the fan, whose name is Matt, that her aim was definitely on point. She also included an ice cream cone and dart board emoji in the reply.

“Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her!”

Fans are sure to be eagerly awaiting the context behind this photo, since for now what is going on in the scene remains a mystery until the release of Season 2 to HBO. What is known about the upcoming season so far is that it will have a female director, which many fans are excited about. Andrea Arnold will direct all seven episodes of the new season, reports Town and Country Magazine. Shailene Woodley, who will be playing a role in Season 2, spoke with journalists about her thoughts and experience with the director.

“We have an incredible new director who’s British, Andrea Arnold, and it’s really been a great experience to watch how she’s taken what we all created in season one. She has implemented her own creative vision, while maintaining the same tone and emotions, and that’s been such a delight and so lovely to work with.”

Reese Witherspoon has also spoken out about the director, sending positive vibes and remarks out to fans.

“I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team.”

Fans can also expect the second season to continue exactly where the first one left off. HBO has also confirmed that Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz had signed new contracts for Season 2, according to Hollywood Reporter.