The 17-year-olds allegedly stabbed and bludgeoned their mom until she quit breathing.

Two teenagers in Nevada have admitted to murdering their mother because they did not like the way she parented them.

Michael Wilson and Dakota Saldivar, both 17, from Pahrump, Nevada, were arrested on Wednesday, August 1, and charged with open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and domestic battery with a deadly weapon after brutally killing their mom, Dawn Liebig.

The 46-year-old woman was reported missing on July 30, and officials were sent to her home to check on her, said Sergeant Adam Tippetts of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, who explained the crime in a detailed video posted on Facebook.

Deputies found Wilson and Saldivar inside the house, and they initially told them that she had disappeared and they “had not heard from her.”

Due to inconsistencies with their stories, officials conducted further interviews and searched both teens’ cell phones.

The boys then changed their stories.

Claiming Liebig was suicidal, “they reported that, at her request, they stabbed her to death,” stated Tippetts.

One of the teens then led authorities to a shallow grave in the desert where they found her body.

The same kid also led detectives to the general area where they hid their murder weapons, which were soon found.

At the home where deputies with the Nye County Sheriff's Department say two teens murdered their mother 46-year-old Dawn Liebig. pic.twitter.com/4KVEyGn2mw — Abby (@abbytheodros) August 2, 2018

After further questioning, Wilson and Saldivar finally made full confessions.

They said that a few hours prior to the murder, they had had a fight with Liebig over her “parenting style and demands on them,” said Tippetts.

KVVU-TV, who viewed police reports about the incident, reported that the boys decided to kill their mother on July 19 because “they couldn’t take her complaining.”

The boys said they waited until their mother fell asleep and then attacked her.

Wilson, who was adopted by Liebig, stabbed her, and Saldivar bludgeoned her with a hammer for about a half an hour as she fought for her life before dying.

They are being held at the Nye County Detention Center where they were booked as adults.

Sadly, it seems like Liebig cherished being a mother to the boys.

“I’m a mom that hopes she did okay. I want my boys to become the men I hoped for. I live for them,” she wrote in her introduction on her Facebook page.

A neighbor who spoke to KVVU-TV said that Liebig was a “sickly woman” who had told him that she had cancer and was on disability.

Wilson and Saldivar are slated to appear in Pahrump Justice Court on August 9, according to KVVU-TV.