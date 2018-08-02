Judge Jeanine Pirro Says Trump’s Results Are More Important Than His Controversial Comments

While she admitted that some of the things Donald Trump has said in the past do not sit right with her, Judge Jeanine Pirro said in a recent interview that these comments are not as important in the grand scheme of things as the results Trump has achieved since becoming the 45th president of the United States.

As noted by TMZ, Pirro made her remarks about the president on a recent TMZ Live appearance, as she spoke to the site’s founder Harvey Levin and co-producer Charles Latibeaudiere about her book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals. At first, she admitted to disliking Trump’s leaked use of the words “grab ’em by the p***y,” but she quickly shifted focus to how she feels the president has done well for the United States through his actions.

“I never trashed [Barack] Obama, or any other president, for any other reason other than what he did or didn’t do for the country. And that’s why I wrote the book,” said Pirro.

“I’m not talking about things that impact his interaction with people. I’m talking about the fact that in the end, every metric in this country is better. He is my friend and I know him better than most people.”

When Levin told Jeanine Pirro that he is “so disappointed” with Donald Trump, and how other public figures, such as veteran television host Larry King, believe that Trump has changed significantly since becoming president, the judge firmly disagreed, stressing that she hasn’t noticed any changes aside from how he had the “unmitigated gall to run for president with an ‘R’ after his name.”

According to TMZ, things got “pretty heated” when Levin and Latibeaudiere brought up Donald Trump’s other controversial comments, such as his use of the words “sons of b*tches” when referring to NFL players who protest the national anthem by kneeling. Levin particularly brought up the flag-burning and other protests that took place during the Vietnam War in the late 1960s and early 1970s, mentioning how these actions helped end the “bad” war. With that in mind, he questioned Pirro’s opinion that national anthem protests in football games are “bad” when many people see them as protests against injustice.

“I think protests are wonderful. I know the First Amendment. I revere the First Amendment. If I didn’t have a First Amendment, I couldn’t write the book,” Pirro countered.

“But what I’m saying is, if I want to watch a football game, I don’t need to listen to your particular political bent. I want to get out of politics.”

Judge Jeanine Pirro’s defense of Donald Trump’s presidency came two weeks after she made the news for a heated argument she had with actress Whoopi Goldberg on an episode of The View. According to People, the shouting match started when Pirro accused Goldberg of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and continued as both women loudly debated about the president’s character and his administration’s immigration policies.

Although Goldberg apologized for the incident after a commercial break, Pirro alleged that the argument was much worse than it appeared on TV, as she later claimed on Fox & Friends that the actress told her to “get the f**k out of this building” when they continued their argument backstage, according to a previous report from the Inquisitr.