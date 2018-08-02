Meghan Markle Getting Through Family Drama With Support From Prince Harry And Friends

The new royal is reportedly focused on her future and building a life with Prince Harry.

It’s nearly impossible to escape news of some kind of drama within Meghan Markle’s family. Between her half-sister Samantha and her father, Thomas, there seems to be news every day of one of them throwing shade on the duchess or the royal family. Meghan, however, is doing her best to focus on building her life with her new husband, Prince Harry, and he and their friends are showing her support as she navigates through this difficult time in her life.

Entertainment Tonight reports that, like many do when going through a tough time in life, Meghan is surrounding herself with supportive people as negative stories about the things her family is saying or doing toward her come out on a daily basis. Dinners and other get-togethers with friends like Serena Williams and her husband, as well as Jessica Mulroney, who is described as not only Meghan’s stylist, but also her best friend, are among the things that have kept the newlyweds busy since their wedding. A source told ET that Markle’s circle of friends is small, but very important to her.

“Meghan doesn’t have a huge circle of friends and the recent weekends with Serena and Jessica were just what she needed. The stress of her father’s continued indiscretion is upsetting but she’s coping with it the best way she knows how with the support of her husband and BFFs.”

The entertainment news site says that Meghan and Harry hosted Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, at their home before Wimbledon and that Mulroney is now in London and plans to stay for a while.

The same source reports that for his part, Prince Harry has tried to do what he can to support his wife, including introducing her to his friends and including her in some of their activities.

“Meghan has very few close friends and Harry has made sure that she knows she’s loved and supported. She’s been welcomed by Harry’s close friends.”

The new duchess is focusing on moving forward in her royal life.

“Meghan is really looking forward to a busy fall and throwing herself into her royal life and work ahead. She’s always been devoted to her humanitarian work and is looking forward to making an impact with Harry.”

Also helpful is the reportedly good relationship she is building with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The two seem to have bonded through common royal experiences and responsibilities and made their first public outing without their husbands at Wimbledon in July to watch Serena Williams play.