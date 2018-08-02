Kourtney Kardashian Says That Her Ex Scott Disick Will ‘Always Be Family’

Not all love is lost between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

As most fans know, the couple share three children together — eight-year-old Mason, six-year-old Penelope, and three-year-old Reign. Since their relationship ended, they’ve both moved on romantically with Disick dating model Sophia Richie and Kardashian dating model and aspiring boxer, Younes Benjima. And since they’re no longer together, People shares that the couple has been focused on co-parenting with their significant others in the mix, something that plays out on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I think you’ll see that on the season a bit, but you know we really do our best to make the kids the priority.”

But since they share children together, Kourt says that she an Scott still share a close bond and they’ll always be connected to each other.

“I think Scott will always be family, and so we really try to have a good relationship for the kids,” she says.

Down the road, there could be more children for Kourtney. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed that she hasn’t ruled out having more kids in the future, especially since sisters Khloe and Kylie just welcomed babies into the family.

The reality star confessed that having more children is always “in the back of her mind” and that she will “never say never” when it comes to adding to her own family. She also dished on how amazing it has been watching her sisters with their own kids.

“It’s amazing watching them, and I think I can also now say, Now you can see how I did it, why I was feeling this way. I think we just relate to each other and I think you never know how you’re going to be as a mom, so watching them and how they’re doing it – like everyone has their own way. You really can’t predict what you’re going to be like. So I think just watching them is really, it’s really special to see their journey.”

Perhaps Kourt will take the next step with Younes sometime in the near future. Last month, the Inquisitr shared that Kourtney Kardashian has been inspired to consider marriage by Justin Bieber’s recent engagement to Hailey Baldwin. Seeing Bieber and Baldwin so happy together has given the reality star hope for her own relationship. The insider also dished that Kourt isn’t quite ready to take that leap with Younes just ye but it could be down the road.

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashian airs this Sunday on E!