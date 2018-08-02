Khloe Kardashian Says She Gets ‘Annoyed’ That Baby True Will Smile For Tristan Thompson But Not Her

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she sometimes gets jealous when her daughter, True, will give her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, big smiles, but not her.

According to an August 2 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian says that baby True often saves her smiles for her father, Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently opened up to the magazine about how hard it is to be away from her 4-month-old daughter, and how she looks forward to using FaceTime to see her little girl when she’s away.

However, Kardashian says that True will never interact, smile, or play when they’re on a FaceTime call together. However, she often does it for her daddy.

“I do get annoyed because she doesn’t give me any playtime on FaceTime. She doesn’t care about me. Well her dad, she smiles and [her] tongue sticks out, like, f—ing do the same thing to me!” she said, jokingly adding, “I am protesting. I am not going to FaceTime. It does nothing but bother me more.”

Khloe Kardashian has been very open about her feelings of guilt and sadness upon going back to work following the birth of baby True. Khloe revealed that she was nervous about leaving her little girl while she took off for her work responsibilities. However, she claims that when she returns, her daughter is always excited to see her, which warms her heart.

“I think she knows that, if I have been away — ’cause when I come back, she gets so excited to see me — that just no matter how tired you are after work or whatever, it melts your heart. You just love every minute of it,” Khloe said.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian says she is desperate to hear her baby girl laugh, and that she has been doing everything in her power to get True to giggle, which is a sound she is on the edge of her seat waiting to hear.

“I do the dumbest things. I am trying to get her to giggle, and that is all I want to hear. And I do the craziest things. It drives me crazy that she won’t laugh. I am like, ‘Just laugh!'”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian also recently opened up to the magazine about getting parenting advice from her sisters. The new mom says that Kim Kardashian often offers the best advice, and that their parenting styles are very similar. Khloe also stated that Kim is not judgmental when offering advice, which makes it easy for her.