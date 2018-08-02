Lawyer For Porn Star Stormy Daniels Says Michael Cohen Is An ‘Evidence Hoarder’ Of Hush Money Tapes

Porn star Stormy Daniel’s lawyer, Michael Avenetti, referred to Michael Cohen as “one of the world’s greatest evidence hoarders,” Parker City News reports.

He also said that he believes the inflammatory tapes recorded by Trump’s ex-attorney about paying off a Playboy model are just “the tip of the iceberg.”

Avenetti had initially implicated the existence of these tapes during court proceedings after the FBI raided Cohen’s professional effects in May.

“Back on May 30, in front of the federal courthouse, I demanded the release of the Trump tapes and disclosed their existence at that time, and I am once again demanding the release of all audio recordings made of Donald Trump,” Avenetti said to CNBC Friday.

Daniel’s lawyer suggested then that some of these tapes may involve the porn star. His client is currently in the midst of a lawsuit against Trump and Cohen over a non-disclosure contract that she signed in regards to her alleged affair with the president when he was married to Melania.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Avenetti has had his share of controversy since taking on his adult film star client and was recently named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by Shera Bechard, a former playmate. Her suit largely involves payments that Trump supporter, Elliot Broidy, failed to make over a “hush money” agreement connected to her pregnancy after an affair with the president.

The document was sealed when the lawsuit was initially filed, so Avenetti was in the dark as to why he was named as a defendant. Inquisitr reports that a judge unsealed the lawsuit Tuesday and Bechard’s lawyer, Peter Stris, posted it to his law firm’s website.

The suit alleges that Avenetti was the recipient of confidential information about the “hush” agreement with Broidy from the playmate’s former lawyer, Keith Davidson. It was widely reported that both deals were set up by Cohen, who Davidson enlisted into the secretive deal with his client.

Avenetti ended up threatening Stris via Twitter after the lawsuit was posted online.

“It was really big of you to release this when you should have never filed the original complaint under seal to begin with,” Avenetti wrote.

He added, “When I am ultimately exonerated in this case because I did nothing wrong, I am coming after you, your firm, and your client for malicious prosecution. Good luck.”

Stris has been involved in several payoffs and was behind the hush-money deal for Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal, who also had an affair with Trump. McDougal was paid a whopping $150,000 by the owners of The National Enquirer for her silence.