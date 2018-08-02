Scientists Have Developed A New Anti-Cancer Drug That Sends Cancer Cells Into A Permanent State Of Sleep

A new study shows that this groundbreaking new approach to cancer treatment can put cancer cells to sleep while attacking KAT6A and KAT6B proteins.

In a radical and groundbreaking new approach to cancer treatment, scientists from Melbourne have discovered a miraculous new anti-cancer drug that is able to send cancer cells straight into a state of permanent sleep. When considering the many horrific side-effects that are caused by many cancer treatments today, this could very well be a miracle treatment.

According to Medical Xpress, a new study that has just been published highlights how this new anti-cancer drug is able to knock cancer cells straight to sleep, which halts the spread of cancer to other regions of the body without harming the DNA of the patient’s cells.

So far, the new drug has successfully staved off the spread of liver and blood cancers in scientific models that researchers created, while also managing to slow down the threat of a relapse.

Research on the new anti-cancer drug was undertaken by Associate Professor Tim Thomas and Associate Professor Anne Voss who are affiliated with the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, Dr. Brendon Monahan from Cancers Therapeutics CRC and Professor Jonathan Baell, who works at the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

As Associate Professor Thomas noted, this new anti-cancer drug that puts cancer cells to sleep is the very first of its kind that is able to successfully pinpoint and attack both KAT6A and KAT6B proteins.

“Early on, we discovered that genetically depleting KAT6A quadrupled the life expectancy in animal models of blood cancers called lymphoma. Armed with the knowledge that KAT6A is an important driver of cancer, we began to look for ways of inhibiting the protein to treat cancer.”

While it’s important to note that scientists are still in the stages of preclinical trials, Thomas believes that this new treatment could have a profound impact on the lives of cancer patients worldwide, especially considering the fact that the drug doesn’t appear to damage cells that are robust and healthy.

“This new class of anti-cancer drugs was effective in preventing cancer progression in our preclinical cancer models. We are extremely excited about the potential that they hold as an entirely new weapon for fighting cancer. The compound was well tolerated in our preclinical models and is very potent against tumour cells, while appearing not to adversely affect healthy cells.”

When cancer patients undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy, DNA damage invariably occurs, and this is something which tragically cannot be reversed. Traditional cancer therapy also hits normal cells while attacking cancerous ones, and this can cause hair loss, extreme fatigue, nausea and a host of other unpleasant symptoms.

This why Associate Professor Voss has hailed the new landmark study as one which could greatly improve the treatment of cancer patients, explaining that while cancer cells may not be killed, they are put to sleep, which means they can no longer divide and spread throughout the patient’s body.

“Rather than causing potentially dangerous DNA damage, as chemotherapy and radiotherapy do, this new class of anti-cancer drugs simply puts cancer cells into a permanent sleep. This new class of compounds stops cancer cells dividing by switching off their ability to trigger the start of the cell cycle. The technical term is cell senescence. The cells are not dead, but they can no longer divide and proliferate. Without this ability, the cancer cells are effectively stopped in their tracks.”

While research is still continuing with this new anti-cancer drug that puts cancer cells to sleep permanently, with further work scientists should hopefully be conducting trials in human cancer patients sometime in the future.