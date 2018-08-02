Prince George Already Knows He’s Going To Someday Be King, Suggests ‘Life & Style’ Magazine

His parents are reportedly trying to keep it a secret from him, until the time is right.

Prince George already knows he’s going to be king someday, according to Life & Style columnist Mary Grace Garis. This is, of course, contrary to his parents’ statements on the matter: That is that they’ll tell him when the time is right.

Ask any 5-year-old what they want to be when they grow up, and the answer will change day to day. It may be a fireman one day, a cowboy the next, and a dinosaur tamer the next. But Prince George, on the other hand, doesn’t have much choice in the matter: He will be king of England one day. Sure, he may have a military career before then, like his father and Uncle Harry, but at some point in the future, barring disaster, he will be the Sovereign of the United Kingdom and its dependencies. It’s the job he was literally born for.

But how do you tell a 5-year-old that he will one day be the king of England? You don’t – at least, that’s what his parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, have been saying publicly. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, ever diligent about giving their kids as normal a life as possible, insist that there is “a time and a place” for when George will be taught about his destiny, but it’s not now.

Prince George Was Just Named One of the Best-Dressed People in the U.K. https://t.co/WYfQEey5jP — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) August 2, 2018

Mary Grace Garis isn’t buying it.

She points out a few things that she believes amount to evidence that the little prince already knows what’s in store for his future.

First, she cites reports that say that George is “pulling away” from his little sister, Charlotte, and is something of a loner, both at home and at his expensive pre-school. Garis takes that as evidence that he’s either grown a big head in knowing that he’s going to be king, or he’s becoming pensive and thoughtful (because he knows he’s going to be king).

Second, he got to appear on his favorite show, Fireman Sam, as a, well, a prince (it was just a voice cameo). So Garis concludes that George couldn’t possibly have appeared on the show as a prince without knowing that he’s actually a prince in real life.

Third, he’s rather rude to his little sister, Charlotte, so Garis concludes that it’s because he doesn’t want her to share the limelight.

She points out a few other things, such as the fact that photographers are always snapping pictures of his family, and that “men in suits” are always eager for his attention.

Of course, it could all be that George is just a typical 5-year-old who likes to be by himself, who has limited patience with his little sister, and who understands that his daddy is an important man but doesn’t fully understand why.

We will leave it to you, the reader, to suss out whether or not you think this is all just typical behavior of a 5-year-old or the behavior of a 5-year-old who knows that he’s the future king.