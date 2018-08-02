‘Bachelorette’ Stars JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers Head To Kin Network Alongside Jordin Sparks, Tia Mowry

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers of 'The Bachelorette' will be doing a new series for the Kin community based on their passion for home design.

The Bachelorette stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have just landed a new gig and this is an exciting one for the couple’s fans. JoJo and Jordan have just scored a show of their own and it sounds as if this will be right up their alley. What’s the scoop?

Variety details that the Kin network is ready to expand with several new shows and this is where JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers come into the mix of things. The digital entertainment network will create a show featuring the Bachelorette stars that focuses on home décor and design. Not only will viewers follow Fletcher and Rodgers along as they share their home design instincts, but everybody will get to see bits and pieces of the couple’s relationship and day-to-day lives as well.

The Kin network is already up-and-running with Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, and they also have a show called All Things Adrienne with former Cheetah Girl and The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon Houghton. Derek Hough of Dancing with the Stars and World of Dance is also featured on Kin with his series Life in Motion, and the lifestyle entertainment company just landed a couple of other stars for new concepts as well.

In addition to JoJo and Jordan’s new series, Kin will be adding American Idol winner Jordin Sparks for a channel related to the singer’s passion for baking. Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey are also set to debut their show Beauty School Knockout this month.

Tubefilter details that the Kin digital network is looking to bring in “traditional celebrities with mainstream appeal.” Kin’s offerings typically revolve around the topics of DIY, cooking, and home makeover, and Lachey’s project will be their first competition-style series. The company is aiming to draw viewers in via a network of channels across Amazon, IGTV, Facebook, and YouTube.

Will JoJo and Jordan’s new project include a glimpse at wedding planning for Bachelorette fans? The two got engaged during their Season 12 finale and they’ve been together ever since. However, they’ve been in no rush to wed and they’ve stayed busy with a handful of other projects.

Rodgers still works in broadcasting for the NFL and the Bachelorette pair has spent a lot of time flipping houses over past couple of years. Fletcher has been working on a fashion line and Jordan recently partnered in a new coffee shop out of state.

The two Bachelorette stars recently detailed that they don’t have a wedding date yet, but they’re continuing to enjoy their engagement. Now with JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ new Kin show added to their plate, fans can see that it might take a while to see that wedding come together. Stay tuned as more details about JoJo and Jordan’s new series emerges, including the show name and availability date.