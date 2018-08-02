Kim Kardashian Says She Had A ‘Tough’ Conversation With Khloe Karashian After Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the stressful time surrounding the birth of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson.

According to an August 2 report by E! News, Kim Kardashian says that fans can expect to see some conversations about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and some drama surrounding Khloe Kardashian’s labor when the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres on Sunday.

“We definitely all had that conversation [about Tristan’s cheating scandal] and honestly I don’t want to give too much away because we genuinely had those conversations, and sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren’t and it was more maybe when Khloe wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do,” Kim Kardashian admitted.

Kim went on to say that it was “new territory” for the family to deal with a cheating scandal, and of course throwing a baby into the mix which made it all get “clouded” even further. However, Kardashian stated that above everything else the family just wanted Khloe to be happy and healthy.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also went into detail about when she found out that Khloe had gone into labor. Kim says that mom, Kris Jenner, didn’t want anyone to know that Khloe was in labor and hopped on a plane and headed to Cleveland to be with the youngest Kardashian girl.

All the while, Kim and Kourtney realized that they should all be together in support of Khloe during a time when she was feeling so many mixed emotions. So, they flew out to Ohio to be with their sisters. “It was like so much drama getting there,” Kim revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had some bad blood between them following the NBA star’s cheating scandal. Kim did a few interviews where she gave her opinion on Tristan’s actions, even calling the situation “so f—ed up,” and admitted that Khloe’s baby daddy had blocked her on social media.

However, in June when the two came face to face again for Khloe Kardashian’s 34th birthday party, Kim hopped on her Instagram story and confronted Tristan Thompson, even asking him to unblock her, which he did on camera for fans to see. The two laughed off the entire thing, and the family dynamic seems to be less tense for it.