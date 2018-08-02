Jack Osbourne Allegedly Attacked Ex’s New Boyfriend After She Left Him Months After Birth Of Their Third Baby

The couple announced their divorce in May, saying they still loved each other.

The incident happened earlier this week, with Radar Online reporting that Jack went to their home at around 1 a.m. and ended up punching the man in the head. The incident is under investigation from the North Hollywood Domestic Violence Police Division, the report noted, and investigators said Michael G. Gabel was punched during a “heated altercation” between the men.

Police said they were called to the home for the fight, but Gabel declined to press charges and did not want to cooperate with police. But the incident remains under investigation.

“Per our policies we still had to take a report,” a police detective told Radar Online. “It’s being investigated, but because of the level of the victim’s cooperation so far even in the initial report, it’s doubtful the case will be filed.”

Lisa Stelly had filed for divorce from Jack Osbourne earlier this year, just three months after she gave birth to the couple’s third child. As Us Weekly reported, the split came as something of a surprise as the couple had shown no signs of trouble in their seven years of marriage. They released a joint statement saying they still loved each other and not giving a specific reason for the split.

“We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that,” they wrote. “We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love Jack and Lisa.”

Hollywood Life noted that Stelly cited “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce filing, but did not give any more specifics. The report went on to note that Jack Osbourne has struggled with a 2012 diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, which came just after the birth of the couple’s daughter. Osbourne had frequently shared pictures of Stelly online, including one on Mother’s Day just weeks before they announced their split, but Lisa Stelly had not posted any pictures of Jack in more than a year.

It was not clear what charges Jack Osbourne could face for the alleged attack on his ex’s new boyfriend.