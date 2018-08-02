Kourtney Kardashian Says She Hasn’t Ruled Out Having More Children

Kourtney Kardashian already has three children, but that doesn’t mean she’s done. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed that she hasn’t ruled out having more kids in the future.

According to an August 2 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about the changes her famous family has recently undergone, and all of the new family members added to the brood this year. Kourt calls it “amazing” to watch her children grow up with the children of her siblings, and even revealed that she hasn’t completely shut the door on having more kids in the future.

Kourtney Kardashian also states that it has been really special to watch her sisters take on their own motherhood journey, adding that they are all different with their parenting styles and have their own way of doing things.

“It’s amazing watching them, and I think I can also now say, Now you can see how I did it, why I was feeling this way. I think we just relate to each other and I think you never know how you’re going to be as a mom, so watching them and how they’re doing it – like everyone has their own way. You really can’t predict what you’re going to be like. So I think just watching them is really, it’s really special to see their journey.”

Meanwhile, she says that having more children is always “in the back of her mind” and that she will “never say never” when it comes to adding to her own family.

As many fans know, Kourtney Kardashian shares three children, son Mason, 8; daughter Penelope, 6; and son Reign, 3, with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick. The couple is no longer together but do share custody of their children.

Kourtney currently dates model and aspiring boxer Younes Bendjima, who has no children of his own but has become very close to Kardashian’s kids. Perhaps Kourtney and Younes could take the leap and start a family of their own, either biological or through adoption.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly does want to marry Younes Bendjima, and that seeing how happy Justin Bieber is with his new fiancée, Hailey Baldwin, has inspired her to dream of a day in the future when she and Younes may be able to take the leap as well.

Now that Justin is marrying Hailey, it’s got Kourtney dreaming of marrying Younes. “It’s still just an idea for her. Kourtney’s not ready to take that step with him,” a source told Hollywood Life, adding that Kardashian is “taking her time” with Bendjima.