Arie Luyendyk Jr. Has Travel ‘Itch,’ Could He Be Looking For Honeymoon Ideas?

'The Bachelor' star already has a destination wedding lined up, but he's still looking for travel suggestions.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. recently bought a new home in Phoenix, but The Bachelor star is already getting the “itch” to fly the coop. Luyendyk, who proposed to Lauren Burnham in a surprising twist on the season finale of the ABC reality show earlier this year, posted a photo to Instagram asking fans for some travel suggestions.

Luyendyk posted a photo of himself sitting on a gorgeous beach and revealed that while he is currently at home, he’s looking to “travel and explore.” The Bachelor star also asked his followers for their favorite travel destinations. And fans were happy to oblige. The post received a ton of comments with travel suggestions that included Croatia, Greece, Punta Canta, Portugal, and even Pittsburgh.

Arie and his lady love have already gone on several trips together. In addition to their trip to Peru for The Bachelor Fantasy Suite dates, the couple has traveled the world with trips to Iceland, Spain, and Sydney, Australia.

In fact, Arie’s new post is tagged Freshie Beach, presumably from his trip to Australia with his fiancée in May. Arie previously shared photos of the couple hanging with a koala as well as snaps from a sunny day at Freshwater Beach, according to E! News.

And Arie and Lauren already have a trip planned for the not-so-distant future. The ABC lovebirds previously announced they plan to have a destination wedding in January. The reality stars broke the news on The View, revealing they plan to tie the knot in Hawaii on January 12.

“It’s in Maui, it’s at Haiku Mill, which is this beautiful, old-world feel, with a lot of vines and greenery. It’s not your typical, beach wedding. It’s so pretty.” Luyendyk Jr. said, according to Us Weekly.

With their wedding locale set, some fans now wonder if Arie and Lauren are looking for honeymoon ideas. While a return to the Fantasy Suite site and the location of The Bachelor final rose ceremony would be a romantic honeymoon idea for some Bachelor couples, for Arie and Lauren that could be a bit thorny. Bachelor fans may recall that Arie actually proposed to Becca Kufrin in Peru after breaking up with Lauren. The race car driver then later changed his mind and rekindled his romance with his heartbroken runner-up, so a return trip to Peru may not be the best pick in this situation.

Whatever they decide, Arie and Lauren will surely share their honeymoon photos with fans, so stay tuned.