‘Southern Charm’ Star Ashley Jacobs Rumored To Be Leaving Show, Reports ‘All About TRH’

A fan theory suggests she was hired simply to play the role of Thomas Ravenel's girlfriend.

Ashley Jacobs may be leaving Southern Charm! At least, that’s what All About The Real Housewives blogger Katie Gray thinks. At the very least, the controversial nurse (or maybe hired escort?) regrets the Season 5 reunion show.

On Tuesday, Ashley posted a message on Instagram that got the rumor mill speculating that her time on the popular Bravo show may be coming to an end. In it, she speaks of how she left California to fly across the country to pursue a relationship with Thomas Ravenel. She also admits she caused “chaos” on the show, chaos that she calls “messy, lonely, adventurous, funny, happy, emotional and scary.”

But it was her conclusion, which sounds a lot like a goodbye, that has the rumor mill grinding.

“Thank you to all those who have loved me and supported me through this tough journey. I am humbled. Thank you is not enough but it is all I have. I am beyond words of gratitude.”

As even more possible evidence that she might be leaving, a fan theory says that she may have simply been a “hired hand,” so to speak. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there’s a fan theory that suggests that perhaps “boyfriend” Thomas Ravenel, or perhaps someone at Bravo, simply cast her to play the role of Thomas’ girlfriend.

Evidence for this theory comes in the form of some legal action that’s been taking place behind the scenes. Long story short, a woman, Luzanne Otte, claims that she and Thomas were dating in California, and that he had been speaking of moving her to Charleston so she could appear on the show. They broke things off, and that left Thomas single and without a woman to play the role of his girlfriend. Otte claims that Jacobs and Ravenel have been harassing her, and she’s hired a law firm.

Whether she’s leaving Southern Charm or not, one thing is clear: Ashley definitely regrets what went down at the Season 5 reunion show.

As Celebrity Insider reports, Ashley’s biggest regret is that she didn’t get the chance to apologize to the cast and crew of the show for her behavior during Season 5’s explosive Hilton Head Island episode.

“I didn’t realize looking back that I made their trip uncomfortable. If I had a chance to apologize not just to Kathryn, but to Shep and Chelsea and Craig, you know, everyone else that was in this house that had to deal with me.”

As of this writing, neither Ashley Jacobs nor anyone at Bravo has publicly confirmed or denied if Ashley is leaving the show.