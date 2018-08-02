Emmy Rossum And Stephanie Beatriz Call Out Kim Kardashian

Starlets Emmy Rossum and Stephanie Beatriz were among the list of people that were not happy with Kim Kardashian’s weight comment she made the other day.

According to People, Kardashian made an Instagram Story the other night exclaiming how excited she was to be losing weight. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, exclaimed to her in the video, “Kimberly I can literally see through you!” Her mother, Kris Jenner, said, “My purse is as tiny as you.” Kim responded to those compliments, joyfully saying, “I’m down to 119 lbs.” The mom of three replied implying that the number was on the heavier side.

“I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less.”

Many fans were turned off by these remarks and even some of Hollywood like Beatriz and Rossum are not happy.

Rossum took to Instagram Story to share her experiences when she was 119 pounds. She said she was unhealthy.

According to People, the Shameless star said in her story, “The only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO. On a magazine shoot and everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked. I had lost ten pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint … It totally messed with my head,” she continued, saying everyone should try doing some self-care if you’re unhappy. “You never know what someone is going through. If you’re having a tough time with body image, I promise you’re beautiful and this feeling will pass. Today is just a moment. Practice some self-care and reboot. Take a bath. Take a walk. Take a yoga class. Make a healthy nutritious meal and watch your favorite funny movie. Tomorrow is another day.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, Beatriz, was also quick to hop on board to tell people about her story when she was so skinny. According to ET, Beatriz posted on her Instagram Story saying, “Kim Kardashian saying what she weighs and her sisters complimenting her being so skinny is like eating my brain rn.”

She then posted another Instagram Story saying, “There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look even better.”

Kim Kardashian has yet to respond to the criticism. Who knows if she’ll clap back or if they’ll be two more additions to her “hater” list for Valentine’s Day next year.