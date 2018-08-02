‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Marries Elan Ruspoli In A ‘Small And Casual’ Ceremony

Bold and the Beautiful’s Steffy Forrester said goodbye to love this week and chose herself and her daughter above any relationship with a man. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, on the other hand, chose to marry Elan Ruspoli, her fiancé since November 2017. Soap Opera Digest reports that the actress and her talent agent husband tied the knot while the cast of B&B took a summer break. She describes the wedding ceremony as an intimate affair.

“It was very small and casual. “We can always do something bigger later, but we thought, ‘We love each other, so why wait?'”

The two got engaged after a year-long romance and at the time, Wood took to social media. Evidently, Ruspoli had surprised her with the engagement. According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Wood declared her love for the man who would become her husband a few months later. She said that he was her everything and that she was excited to begin their new chapter together. Wood mentioned that she was the luckiest girl in the world before telling Ruspoli how much she loved him.

She Knows Soaps reported that Wood and Ruspoli almost never happened. In an interview, she described him as “the one” and that they were “in sync” before going on to explain how they started out.

“We met through my best friend Brian. We’d actually met at a few events briefly, but I wasn’t in the right place. Then, we were set up. We had a double date, and I was not ready but of course, when you’re not looking is usually when you find it.”

“It was like pulling teeth to even get me to go out on this date and we hit it off immediately.”

Wood and Ruspoli recently took a trip to Italy where he worked on two short films: Frank & Lola, and My Pretty Pony. The star showed off a romantic snapshot where Ruspoli is leaning against a wall in picturesque Venice. Wood is in his arms and the two only have eyes for each other.

Ruspoli works as a talent agent at Creative Artists Agency in Hollywood. Wood is well-known for her role as Steffy Forrester on B&B since 2008. Her work has also been recognized as she has already earned two Daytime Emmy Awards nominations. She was nominated in 2012 and 2013 in the Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

Congratulations to Ruspoli and Wood as they start their lives together!