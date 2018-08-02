A Smartphone Insider Has Just Published A Nifty List Of Major Phone Launches Scheduled For 2018

A long list of major smartphone launches in 2018 has been leaked, including phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung.

If you’re interested in knowing the 2018 roadmap for the biggest smartphone releases this year which include new phones by Apple, Samsung, and Google, read on.

Ice Universe is the name given to the individual who is responsible for leaking exceedingly reliable information about smartphone releases, and who originally began their work on the Chinese site known as Weibo, as BGR has reported.

However, Ice Universe now spends quite a lot of time posting his predictions on Twitter and has just published a long list of every major smartphone launch in 2018, giving consumers a much better idea of when their phone of choice will be available.

Ice Universe’s list includes launches for Google’s Pixel 3L as well as their Pixel 3XL, plus Apple’s iPhone X Plus along with their 6.1-inch LCD iPhone. But besides these two major names, the roadmap also holds around 20 other smartphone launches coming your way in 2018.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphones are reportedly scheduled to be launched on August 9, while Meizu 16 smartphones will make their debut on August 8. And while Meizu 16 may not be a huge hit in the United States, the Galaxy Note 9 is slated to be a big draw in the U.S., with many excitedly awaiting its release.

After the Samsung and Meizu releases, there will be the Smartisan Pro 3, OPPO R17 and 360 N7 Pro, which are reportedly due to be launched in late August through the start of September. Despite these not being wildly popular smartphones in the U.S., they will be elsewhere. After these launches, the list continues with the release of the LG V40 ThinQ which is slated for September.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Apple is by far the winner in this leaked 2018 smartphone roadmap, with three different models of the company’s iPhone reported to be announced when September rolls around. While the unveiling of Google Pixel phones occurred last October, it is rumored in this list that it may come even earlier this year in September with Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro is now reportedly slated to be launched sometime around the middle of October, but this particular smartphone with a completely new design of its screen will not be available in the U.S.

While a large number of the smartphone launches on the list after this in 2018 won’t be big sellers in the U.S. due to their distribution, the OnePlus 6T almost certainly will be, and this has been rumored to be launched in the middle half of November.

These flagship phones will be released in the second half of 2018, most of them from China.

Do you think Samsung does not need to be nervous? I don't think Note9 can make Samsung's state better. There are too many competitors. pic.twitter.com/6W6ccphoIy — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 1, 2018

So whether you are in the market for a new smartphone from Apple, Google, Samsung, or a host of other manufacturers, this newly leaked 2018 roadmap should certainly help prepare you for the biggest phone launches of the year.