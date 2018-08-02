Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Donald Trump’s Rollback Of California Emissions Standards Policy

Former governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to terminate Donald Trump’s new rollback on the California Emissions standards policy.

The president announced a freeze to the standards in the state, which would limit California’s ability to set its own emissions standards. The state’s former governor called Trump a “fake conservative” for attempting to do what’s best for business instead of allowing the state to determine how best to keep its air clean.

Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to express his outrage at the policy. He tweeted, “For 48 years – since one of my heroes, then-governor Ronald Reagan, requested it – California has had a waiver from the federal government to clean our own air. If the President thinks he can win this fight, he’s out of his mind.”

The actor, who recently revealed that he’s already started filming a Terminator reboot, went on to admit he’s “sick and tired of these fake conservatives who believe in states’ rights to make their own policies – as long as state policy is to pollute more. If you want to clean up your air, they throw federalism right out the window. I’ve had it with the so-called pro-business conservatives who ignore what actual industry leaders say is best for business.”

According to a Reuters report, California along with 18 other states and Washington D.C. already vowed to fight Donald Trump’s decision to freeze the Obama-era fuel efficiency standards for both cars and trucks. Ultimately, the situation becomes a state’s rights vs. federal government rights issue. Those vowing to fight the United States government believe that not only would the rollback cause environmental problems but also it would result in higher fuel costs.

The Trump administration believes the rollback in efficiency standards will lead to reduced prices for vehicles because car manufacturers would save billions by not having to follow such strict regulatory rules.

California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra said, “The Trump Administration has launched a brazen attack, no matter how it is cloaked, on our nation’s Clean Car Standards.” He vowed that California “will use every legal tool at its disposal” to maintain their strict emissions standards and protect their air quality.

Because of the controversy, even car manufacturers want to see some type of quick resolution or compromise between the states and the federal government so that they can continue planning their vehicle lines for the upcoming years.

Overall, it seems that the former Mr. Olympia might be right that Trump and his administration may not end up winning this battle.