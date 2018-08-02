‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: The Week 5 Eviction Is On The Way, One Nominee Seems Destined For Departure

'Big Brother 20' spoilers hint that another blindside may be on the way as Rachel goes against Brett for eviction in Week 5

The Week 5 eviction will play out during Thursday night’s episode of Big Brother 20 and spoilers suggest that another blindside is on the way. After the nominations by Bayleigh and the Power of Veto ceremony, it’s Rachel versus Brett this week and the buzz among the houseguests has been intense. What are the latest BB20 spoilers from the live feeds regarding the upcoming vote?

As much as these Season 20 Big Brother houseguests think they have solid alliances and the votes figured out for each eviction, there have been blindsides galore come voting time. While several BB20 contestants think that Week 5 is a lock, and will be a nearly unanimous decision, spoilers point toward yet another shocker for some of these players.

As Big Brother Network details, Head of Household Bayleigh wants Brett evicted over Rachel. Tyler won the Power of Veto and chose not to use it, and he’s been doing a lot of rallying behind the scenes to manage the votes for eviction. Tyler wants to keep Brett, while the “Hive” alliance went into this next battle aiming to keep Rachel. Which side will end up blindsided this time?

As Big Brother Daily notes via Twitter, Faysal and Scottie are feeling confident that they have the votes to evict Brett. In fact, they think it might even be an eight to one vote.

At this point, Big Brother spoilers detail that Haleigh, Scottie, Rockstar, and Faysal are sticking with Bayleigh’s desire to evict Brett. That means that Tyler seemingly has pulled off his plan to keep Rachel, with JC, Sam, Kaycee, and Angela going along with him.

Of course, there’s a chance that one of the votes against Rachel will shift ahead of Thursday’s live show. However, the crew hoping to keep her seems to be feeling pretty confident at the moment and they likely don’t have any idea that they need to be scrambling.

When you know someone is lying to your face, but you don't know who it is…???? #BB20 pic.twitter.com/H21MXwkUZw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 2, 2018

JC has been playing along with Faysal and his side, leading them to believe that he’ll vote out Rachel. Spoilers from a BB20 live feed discussion suggest that once the votes are cast, he’ll try to pin his vote on Scottie to throw things off. In addition, Brett has a supposedly epic eviction speech planned to tear Rachel apart, although some of his fellow houseguests have been urging him to dial it back.

Will this Week 5 eviction vote go as anticipated with Rachel leaving rather than Brett, or will someone implement a blindside on top of a blindside by changing sides at the last minute? Thursday’s Big Brother 20 show should be another juicy one and viewers can’t wait to watch the drama.