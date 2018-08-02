The York Princess says she's not nervous to marry Jack Brooksbank

Two royal weddings in one year is a big deal, but Princess Eugenie, who is to be married to Jack Brooksbank in October at the same chapel where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in Windsor, says she’s not stressed at all about marrying Brooksbank, she’s just stressing about the normal bride things, like the wedding cake.

Town & Country is reporting that the York Princess is confident in her choice of grooms, but spends time obsessing on Pinterest for just the right touches for her wedding.

“I’m not stressed at all. It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters.”

Princess Eugenie is also keen to make her wedding environmentally friendly, and she is aiming to make the event plastic-free. Her sister, Princess Beatrice will be the maid of honor and is confident that the event will be terrific.

‘Euge is amazing. She’s a very modern bride.”

It’s still unclear whether the public will be able to watch the ceremony internationally on television, but it’s certain that the evening party will be private at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

.@yorkiebea and Princess Eugenie have given an interview to the September issue of @britishvogue providing an insight on their work and relationship as sisters. Photographer: Sean Thomas pic.twitter.com/DJx4vgJYLm — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) August 2, 2018

One of the cake designers that might be creating the next royal wedding cake is Claire Ptak, who created a wedding cake based on the season for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry. In keeping with the environmentally friendly theme, Ptak uses only organic and locally sourced ingredients in her creations, according to Kensington Palace.

“Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig.”

No doubt Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will put their own spin on their cake, but their priorities seem to be in line with those of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who wanted to put as little strain on the environment as possible.

“[Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavor!”

Prince William and Kate Middleton went the more traditional route when it comes to royal wedding cakes and went with a fruitcake (a tradition started by Queen Victoria, who also launched the trend of the white wedding dress).

Pastry chef Fiona Cairns, who created the cake the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is also in the running to create a cake for Princess Eugenie at this time.