Giuliana Rancic Confesses That After Over A Decade Of Marriage, Her Husband Still Makes Her Heart Skip A Beat

'Married 11 years next month and Bill Rancic still makes my heart skip a beat.'

After over a decade of marriage, Giuliana Rancic is still totally in love with her husband, Bill Rancic.

It’s not uncommon for the TV personality to share photos of her hunky husband with her two million plus Instagram followers. But Rancic’s most recent post paying tribute to the leading man in her life may take the cake in terms of cuteness. The mother of one penned a sweet caption along with a photo of Bill, enough to bring out the hopeless romantic in all of us.

“Married 11 years next month and @billrancic still makes my heart skip a beat,” she wrote along with a heart emoji.

Along with the sweet caption is a solo photo of Bill, standing on the back of a boat on the couple’s recent vacation. He holds a wake surf in his hand his left hand and a ski rope in his left. The businessman looks incredibly handsome in a navy and grey life jacket along with a pair of swim shorts. The 47-year-old looks off into the distance, flashing his pearly whites, as his hair blows in the wind.

Within just a few hours of posting to sweet photo, the 43-year-old has already earned a ton of attention from her army of Instagram followers. Thus far, she’s received over 39,000 likes in addition to 500 plus comments. Many fans chimed in to tell Rancic that she and Bill are a great example of how marriage should be while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how handsome Bill is.

“True inspiration congratulations to you both and many many more years of happiness. I’m sure his heart skips a beat too. Lol.”

“Your caption, is what we all aim for. It’s wonderful to see,” another wrote.

“You guys are the cutest!! He is very easy on the eyes,” one more commented.

And Giuliana and Bill recently shared their secrets to a long-lasting marriage with People.

“When we are not together, we talk a lot. Communication is the biggest key. It eases your mind; you don’t worry as much if you are constantly communicating, so I always know he is safe. Just always staying in touch,” Giuliana said.

In turn, Bill says that the couple likes to take trips together while confessing that it’s nice that they have the opportunity to mix business and pleasure so much.

“We do a fair amount of business/pleasure trips. We usually try to find something fun for [Duke]. Giuliana went to HSN last week for her clothing line and we went to Disney,” Bill told the publication.

Giuliana is set to return to her hosting gig on E! News this Fall.