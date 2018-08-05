Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie In Talks For Upcoming Fox News Film [Rumor]

According to Variety, Australian actress Nicole Kidman is eyeing the role of Gretchen Carlson for the upcoming Fox News drama film. Actress Margot Robbie is currently eyeing a part in the film as well which will see her cast as an associate producer at Fox.

The film, which is currently untitled at the moment, will center around the sexual harassment scandal involving Fox News chief Roger Ailes. Actress Charlize Theron is currently on board with the role of former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

The film will be directed by Jay Roach (Game Change, Trumbo) with a script penned by Charles Randolph (The Big Short). Annapurna Studios will be will be producing the project in addition to producing the upcoming Dick Cheney biopic directed by Adam McKay.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the film will be an ensemble movie and feature other figures from Fox News. These characters include former hosts Bill O’ Reilly and Greta Van Sustren as well as media mogul Rupert Murdoch. A release date and further casting details are unknown at this time.

Roach’s film will be the second project to take on the topic of Roger Ailes. Recently, Showtime picked up an eight-episode miniseries based on Gabriel Sherman’s biography on Ailes with actor Russell Crowe set to portray Ailes.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 17: Actress Margot Robbie attends the Peter Rabbit Australian Premiere on March 17, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. James D. Morgan / Getty Images

Roger Ailes was the chief of Fox News and a prominent Republican figure. Ailes helped start the career of current Fox News anchor Sean Hannity and former anchors Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly. The news chief also assisted in the elections of Republican presidents such as Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George W. Bush.

In 2016, several female Fox News anchors accused Roger Ailes of sexual harassment. Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly were two of the anchors who also came out and exposed Ailes. Carlson would later file a lawsuit against him in 2016 which led to him stepping down from the news network. Ailes later passed away in May of 2017.

Nicole Kidman is currently keeping herself busy with the release of DC’s latest superhero movie Aquaman. In addition, the Oscar-winning actress is currently starring in the acclaimed HBO drama series Big Little Lies.

Two time Academy Award nominated actress Margot Robbie is currently coming off her role in last years Oscar nominated I, Tonya. Robbie is currently set to star as Queen Elizabeth I in this year’s Oscar contender, Mary Queen of Scotts.

The Suicide Squad star is also slated to reprise her role as Harley Quinn for the upcoming DC films Gotham City Sirens and Birds of Prey, both of which are currently in pre-production.