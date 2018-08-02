Diddy Is Not Jealous Of Kanye West’s Bromance With Donald Trump

'Nah, I'm good.'

Diddy doesn’t envy the “bromance” that his rap colleague Kanye West has with Donald Trump, nor is he interested in being a politician himself.

As Hot New Hip Hop reports, Diddy (or P-Diddy or Puff Daddy or Sean “Puffy” Combs or Sean Combs) stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, and of course, the subject of Kanye West came up. Specifically, Kimmel asked Diddy if he was “in any way” jealous of his colleague’s relationship with the president. Diddy didn’t mince words.

“Nah. Nah, I’m good. I’m good.”

As you may know, Kanye West and Donald Trump have had something of a friendship of late. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye (and his wife, Kim Kardashian – more on that in the next paragraph) has been a huge supporter of Donald Trump. His support for the president has caused consternation in the African-American community and has also led to West making some weird claims – such as that slaves chose to remain in slavery. Trump, for his part, has returned the favor to Kanye, so to speak, by thanking him for doubling his approval ratings among African-Americans (something which didn’t actually happen, by the way).

“Conservative publications hyped a lonely Reuters poll that showed that President Trump's approval rating among black men had jumped to a slightly-less-abysmal number over the week of Kanye's MAGA-lite paroxysms.” https://t.co/5LyZQbqKv8 — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) May 5, 2018

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, is also reportedly a fan of Trump. As People reported in June, Kim angled for the president to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who had been serving a life sentence for a non-violent, first-time drug offense. Just this week, as reported by the Inquisitr, Mrs. Kardashian-West reiterated that she has “nothing bad to say” about Trump.

Besides not being interested in having a bromance with the president, Diddy is similarly not interested in a political career of his own, according to Complex. When Kimmel asked him about his political aspirations, Diddy said he’d rather continue to focus on his business ventures.

“No, I wouldn’t make a good president. I wouldn’t really pass any of the things that you have to pass, but I guess Trump did it… But no, I like doing what I’m doing. I don’t know if I could be responsible for the whole country.”

Besides being a rap artist in his own right, Diddy is also a multi-millionaire, several times over, through his business ventures. Those include his clothing line, Sean Jean, two restaurants, a partnership with the Cîroc vodka brand, a partnership with a sports-drink manufacturer, and others. According to an April Forbes report, Diddy’s estimated net worth is $825 million.