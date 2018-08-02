Sweden’s Princess Madeleine Relocating Family To Florida After Stint Living In London

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family will be living in Florida year-round as of this fall.

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine is moving her family to Florida this fall, according to an official release from the Swedish royal family. Madeleine is married to American Christopher O’Neil and they have three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne.

As fans of the Swedish royals know, Princess Madeleine met O’Neil when they both lived in New York some years ago. She had been living in Sweden before that and had been engaged to a lawyer named Jonas Bergstrom, details Business Insider. However, when reports of his alleged cheating emerged, she relocated to New York and worked for her mother’s nonprofit, the World Childhood Foundation.

Princess Madeleine and O’Neil went public with their relationship in January 2011 and got married in June 2013 in Stockholm. The royal pair welcomed Princess Leonore in 2014 while living in New York and they added Prince Nicolas to the family in 2015. The couple’s youngest child, Princess Adrienne, was born just this past March.

O’Neil was born in England and raised in the United States, and he moved to Sweden with Princess Madeleine after having their first daughter. In May 2015, investment banker O’Neil moved to London, and the rest of the family moved there to be with him a few months later. They have remained in London since then, but now will be basing their family in Florida this fall.

The release from the Swedish royal family details that Princess Madeleine and O’Neil believe this is the perfect time to move to Florida since their children are still young. Madeleine will continue her work with the World Childhood Foundation, and by moving to Florida, it seems she’ll be able to be more involved in the organization than she was able to be while in London.

The family will maintain a home in London, however, as O’Neil will continue to do business in Europe. People notes that the princess returned to Sweden to give birth to Adrienne, and the family has already maintained a summer home in Florida for a while.

Madeleine has previously talked about how she’s just a “normal mom” and O’Neil declined Swedish citizenship after his wedding. This means that he has no royal title and performs no royal duties, but it has allowed him to continue to work in the finance world. So, this royal family does live a different life than some other royals.

Unlike the British royals like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince William, Princess Madeleine does maintain a presence on social media that she manages herself. She regularly shares pictures to her personal Instagram page and her followers love to see the mix she posts of casual life alongside that of being a Swedish princess. It sounds as if Princess Madeleine’s followers should expect plenty of beach-related shots once the family officially relocates to Florida this fall and they can’t wait to see this transition happen.