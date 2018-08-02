Ivanka Trump Contradicts Her Father, Says She Does ‘Not Feel That The Media Is The Enemy Of The People’

Ivanka's comments come just days after her father shared a video showing his supporters chanting 'CNN sucks' at a CNN correspondent.

President Donald Trump’s rants against the media are well-documented. In February 2017, he went as far as calling the media “the enemy of the American people,” via Twitter.

An American journalist and the publisher of the New York Times discussed his recent meeting with the POTUS, telling the NYT that Trump had, among other things, expressed pride in popularizing the phrase “fake news,” and added that he appealed to the president to stop “systematically attacking” journalists and journalism around the globe.

While Donald Trump may be a harsh media critic, his daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, does not share her father’s opinion. Unlike Donald, Ivanka does “not feel that the media is the enemy of the people.”

As The Hill reported today, Ivanka – although, she said, has seen inaccurate stories about herself – does not consider the media to be the enemy of the people.

“I’ve received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I’ve had some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe, especially when they sort of feel targeted. But no, I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people.”

Ivanka’s comments come just days after her father shared a video showing his supporters chanting “CNN sucks” at a CNN correspondent while he was live on air.

The president’s frequent attacks, clearly, did not stop Ivanka from expressing her own opinion and therefore contradicting her father. But, this is not the first time for Ivanka to disagree with Donald on what appears to be a key part of his rhetoric.

As the Vox reported in June, Ivanka spoke out about the Trump administration’s child separation policy via Twitter. However, her comments were followed by a brief “thank you” to the president which, Vox noted, indicated that she waited for her father to end the policy before actually calling him out on it.

Ivanka Trump says she does not agree that the news media are "the enemy of the people" https://t.co/hgQEtVTIL4 pic.twitter.com/4D6L1Xmu9j — Bloomberg (@business) August 2, 2018

Today, however, Ivanka was slightly harsher in her criticism of the POTUS. The president’s daughter told Axios that her father’s family separation policy was a “low point” for the administration, adding that she was “vehemently” against separating immigrant children from their families.

As a daughter of an immigrant, Ivanka added, she thinks that the U.S. government needs to be very careful about putting children at risk.

“These are not easy issues, these are incredibly difficult issues and like the rest of the country, I experience them in a very emotional way,” Ivanka concluded for Axios.