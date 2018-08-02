‘Fixer Upper’ Returning With New Stars? HGTV Boss Spills Latest Details

Could there be a reboot of the popular home improvement show with new stars?

Fixer Upper, one of the biggest hits on the HGTV rotation of shows, is rumored to be getting a reboot after the departure of series stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. HGTV boss Kathleen Finch addressed the rumors and let fans in on future plans in an interview with The Wrap.

Finch, the chief lifestyle brands officer for Discovery Inc., expanded upon just what the future holds for the franchise.

“Obviously, we didn’t want them to go because we love them,” she said to The Wrap. “We’re never going to stand in the way of talent… we understand that when family calls we don’t want anybody to be unhappy in their job.”

She then addressed rumors regarding the series reboot head on.

“What made the show special was Chip and Jo. I don’t see that we would ever make it with someone else,” Finch explained.

Rumors regarding a potential reboot of the series came after the success of four Flip or Flop spinoffs, despite the divorce of Tarek El Moussa and wife Christina. A fifth spinoff of the franchise will debut this fall.

Finch pointed out that the Gaines recently welcomed a new child, Crew, into their family of four on top of the various ventures they now have a hand in, taking into consideration that their plate is full enough without the stress of having to do a television show.

Finch sees the conclusion of Fixer Upper as a chance for something new to break out on the network, pointing to a new series such as Restored by the Fords as one to watch.

“We have got so much great talent coming on board at HGTV,” she said in the interview. “We’re in a great place.”

Since Crew’s birth, Joanna has kept fans up-to-date with the family by sharing lots of adorable photos of the gorgeous baby, who has inherited the best characteristics of both his parents.

In July, Joanna shared a photo of herself rocking the littlest member of the Gaines clan on her front porch. One of the family’s dogs, Cookie, is seated at her feet. Chip has also been keeping fans up to date on Crew on Instagram by posting one sweet pic after another on the social media site.

Since they ended their part in the Fixer Upper series, the couple has been busy with their many businesses, including Magnolia Market and Magnolia Table. Their ventures also include Magnolia Store, a hit cookbook, a line with Target called Hearth and Hand, a partnership with Bed, Bath & Beyond, books, vacation rentals, a magazine titled The Magnolia Journal, and several home improvement collaborations with paint and wallpaper companies.

Reruns of Fixer Upper continue to air on HGTV.